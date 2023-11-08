Don’t miss the English pop superstar’s self-titled documentary, which premieres today – plus, a new ‘Upin & Ipin’ series, and a how-to guide on becoming a mob boss!

Today, Nov 8

‘Escaping Twin Flames’ (documentary)

Twin Flames Universe was a spiritual business that was created to help individuals find true love. Now, former followers are sharing their disturbing practices and pulling back the veil on how this community has hurt people.

‘Robbie Williams’ (documentary)

After having embarked on a record-breaking solo career for a quarter of a century, former “Take That” member Williams looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the limelight, and how too much partying has affected him in his older years.

Tomorrow, Nov 9

‘Akumu Kun’ (series)

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. An anime, one hopes.

Friday, Nov 10

‘At The Moment’ (series)

Chronicling the multiple aspects of love during the pandemic, this Taiwanese title weaves together 10 stories of human connection and intersecting lives, all centred around the production of a reality dating show.

‘The Killer’ (film)

“After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers – and himself – on an international hunt for retribution that he insists isn’t personal.” If you think that’s enigmatic, check out this other Netflix description:

“Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool.”

OK then. Whatever the case, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton star in this thriller directed by David Fincher (“Fight Club”, “Zodiac”).

‘Upin & Ipin: The Helping Heroes’, season 1 (series)

Malaysia’s beloved animated twins return with a brand-new series for kids and fans of the franchise of all ages.

Saturday, Nov 11

‘You & Me & Me’ (film)

Twin sisters You and Me (insert appropriate emoji here) share an intimate bond like no other – until a charming teenager named Mark abruptly enters their lives. A Thai love story.

Sunday, Nov 12

‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ (film)

No city’s too big, no bark’s too small! Ryder and the fearless pups head to Adventure City after greedy Mayor Humdinger takes over and starts trouble.

Tuesday, Nov 14

‘How to Become a Mob Boss’ (documentary)

This darkly satirical how-to guide explores the rise and fall of history’s most notorious mob bosses and their tactics for success.