A deep maternal bond forged 34 years ago between babysitter M Indirani and the apple of her eye, Lim Ee Lynn, brightens up one home every year at Deepavali.

KLANG: While most Chinese kids were tuning in to their favourite Cantonese dramas on their chunky televisions at home in the ’90s, Lim Ee Lynn was enjoying Tamil shows in her babysitter, M Indirani’s wooden house in Klang.

The duo have been inseparable since the housewife began taking care of the little girl a month after her birth in December 1989.

“She is my neighbour’s daughter. After I gave birth to my own daughter, I didn’t have any (more) children, so I decided to look after her. I love her very much,” Indirani told FMT.

“I call her ‘amma kannu’, or the apple of my eye, and the name has stuck.”

Years under Indirani’s care has enabled Lim to pick up Tamil, and she holds daily conversations with her “Amma” in the language.

“It’s not like I needed to learn Tamil. It became second nature as she talked to me in the language, and I grew up hearing it,” Lim said.

Lim fulfilled Indirani’s wish for another child and in turn, Indirani taught her everything she knew about Indian culture – how to tie a saree, how to cook the best fish curry and how to make the most delicious snacks, including sugee cookies and murukku.

“She was a very good girl. Never caused any trouble. Sometimes when her parents went outstation for a few days, she would stay overnight at my house and refused to go home,” Indirani recalled with a smile.

A cherished bond

The “little girl” is now 34 years old and has fond memories of being a part of Indirani’s family.

“She (Indirani) treats me like her second daughter. When I was younger, she bought clothes for me for Deepavali. I always celebrate with the family in new clothes,” Lim said.

Deepavali celebrations in Indirani’s household are always a lively and spirited affair, and Lim and her family are happy to join in the festivities.

“Celebrating Deepavali at Amma’s house has been a constant since the day I was born. Even my own mother knows she cannot get hold of me in the weeks prior to Deepavali because of how busy I get,” Lim said.

The two families have been there for each other’s cultural celebrations and milestones. Indirani was served tea during Lim’s wedding and receives angpows, or red packets, from her family on Chinese New Year.

Lim said she feels like a child again in Indirani’s company. They would talk about everything, from high school crushes to office politics, over cups of tea.

“If she cannot come over to my house, she would call and check on me, and ask whether I was okay. Sometimes, she would call before coming to ask what I was cooking, and I would cook what she likes,” Indirani said.

Lim cherishes every moment she gets to spend with Indirani, who has been a big source of comfort for many years.

“I don’t think she ever stopped taking care of me. She’s always concerned about me,” she said.

Indirani would go on to babysit Lim’s younger siblings and several other children from the neighbourhood, but Lim remains the apple of her eye.