Vishva and Vathsala share their experiences of the festive season during the Sri Lankan civil war and as asylum seekers in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: For most of their lives, Vishva and his wife Vathsala lived in a time of war. The couple hails from Jaffna in Sri Lanka, where Vishva had only been five years old when the civil war started in 1983.

Vathsala, who is also known as Jana, was born after the conflict began. The terrible war would last for over two decades.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Vishva, 45, recalled having to seek shelter in a bunker when he heard bombs at home or school. Yet, he said, despite these atrocities, life went on: people got married and had children.

What was celebrating the Festival of Lights like during a time of darkness? “There was no Deepavali celebration during that time. No Ponggal, no birthdays, nothing,” he shared.

“We had no food,” Jana, 39, chimed in.

In 2002, things became more peaceful. “That year, we were very happy. We thought there would be no more war and it would be the start of a peaceful life,” Vishva said.

During Diwali, “we went to the temple, visited friends and family, and collected ang pow”, Jana added with a laugh.

Alas, tragedy continued to mar their lives: in 2006, Jana’s father was fatally shot on his way home from a temple.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and, the following year, made their way to Malaysia. Although the war had ended two years prior, it had left scars: Vishva had been injured in bomb blasts and also lost his older brother. Jana had been shot in the foot, and a bomb blast had critically wounded her colon and uterus.

Suffice to say, the newlyweds were more than ready to leave their past behind.

Hope beckons?

While moving to Malaysia presented a glimmer of light, Visvha and Jana soon found that life as asylum seekers wasn’t as rosy as they had expected.

“There are thousands of people who became refugees after leaving their countries, their families, looking for a peaceful life. Arriving in a new place, they can’t provide education for their kids; they don’t have any rights even for the smallest things,” Vishva pointed out.

For the pair, challenges have included finding permanent work, even though they have been classified as asylum seekers since their arrival. They hope to be granted official refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) soon.

Nevertheless, Vishva and Jana are trying to make the best out of their situation. During the pandemic, for example, they started a YouTube channel, “Yarl Tamil Kitchen”, where they share cooking videos such as Jaffna-style chicken curry and puttu.

To date, they have over 20,000 subscribers.

Asked about Deepavali in Malaysia, they said the season is certainly more festive compared to their time in Sri Lanka. Yet, amidst the fireworks and opulent decorations in shopping malls, it can seem like they are on the outside looking in.

“We have never celebrated Deepavali for the past 10 years here,” Jana revealed.

“We don’t think much about Deepavali or most celebrations because we have financial difficulties. Our parents back home are also facing financial challenges,” said Vishva, who added that his parents are suffering from heart and kidney issues.

In spite of these hardships, the couple graciously hosted the FMT Lifestyle team to a feast of chicken peratal, saffron rice, sambar, eggs and kesari – dishes that remind them of Diwali celebrations back home.

As expected, everything was delicious – the chicken was tender and perfectly cooked, the rice fragrant, the sambar thick and spicy, and the kesari, hot off the stove, simply decadent.

But what made the meal extra memorable is the warmth and hospitality most Malaysians are known for, practised by foreigners who are seeking refuge in this country and who only want a better, happier life.

“I wish that this Deepavali will bring good times ahead, that we will celebrate as refugees and have a better life,” Vishva said.

“Happy Deepavali to all.”

Follow Yarl Tamil Kitchen on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.