Shui Kee Steamed Chicken, located in PJ Old Town, promises an enjoyable meal – if you can do without creature comforts.

When you’re out on a food hunt, there are always a few signs that tell you an establishment is worth checking out. For instance, if it’s located in an old part of town, with customers who are of an older demographic, and perhaps even in an area that isn’t particularly upscale or comfortable.

Shui Kee Steamed Chicken ticks all these boxes, especially the “comfortable” part. The stall is located in a roadside food court on Jalan Penchala in PJ Old Town, near the industrial area.

Like most food courts set up by the Petaling Jaya city council, the tables and chairs are fixed, reminiscent of McDonald’s in the early ’90s. Hence, if comfort is what you seek, this may not be the best option, especially on hot afternoons.

Of course, you might have a change of heart when you try the food itself! Shui Kee’s main offering is, of course, its steamed chicken.

You can’t go wrong with a half-chicken (RM20) with hor fun soup as your carb of choice (there’s also loh shi fun, mee hoon and other noodley options). Naturally, you should also order a side dish of bean sprouts to go with the main course.

The steamed chicken here is carved more cleanly than at most chicken rice places, to the point where the meat is practically boneless. The flesh itself is juicy and tender, bathed with a light soy sauce that gives it a balanced saltiness.

Dotted fried garlic gives the dish an extra dimension, while spice lovers have the option of cili padi on the side, though you might wish there was good homemade chilli paste to go with the chicken.

The hor fun is fine if not particularly flavourful; it gets the job done as a tummy-filler alongside the delicious steamed chicken.

As for the bean sprouts, it’s adequate at best, nothing to shout about, but it’s arguably a must-have with any order of steamed chicken.

Overall, Shui Kee offers very good value and awesome flavours with their main offering. With this to look forward to, what’s a little discomfort?

Shui Kee Steamed Chicken

4, Jalan 2/27, Seksyen 2,

46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: 7am-2pm (closed on Thursdays)

Contact: 016-657 3919

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.