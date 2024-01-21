Not to be confused with polyamory, this term refers to partners who waver between two or more romantic relationships.

In the complex world of dating, new terms are constantly emerging to describe behaviour that could be seen as toxic. The latest is “monkey-barring”, inspired by the way monkeys swing from branch to branch – or the way you might swing from bar to bar at a playground – only letting go once they’ve caught onto the next one.

As such, this analogy applies to individuals who waver between two or more romantic relationships. Why might they do this? Quite simply, to explore their options and avoid committing to a partner.

This should not be confused with polyamory, or open relationships, which involves having a relationship with several people on a consensual basis.

Instead, this form of romantic acrobatics could reflect a deep-seated fear of being single. “If you’re unsure whether a relationship is for you, there can be a huge temptation to explore another one, while keeping your existing relationship afloat before you jump ship,” said dating specialist Hayley Quinn.

“Many people will stick to a relationship that’s not quite right, because the thought of going back to square one is too daunting.”

In the end, people who practise monkey-barring don’t really invest themselves in any of the relationships they’ve got one foot in. What’s more, they risk hurting their partners, who may emerge from the experience emotionally wounded, their self-esteem shattered.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself from this love trap: the simplest solution is to communicate directly with your partner if you have any doubts.

“If you think this is happening to you, don’t shy away from explicitly stating your expectations around the relationship and always remember your self-worth,” the dating expert told Metro UK.