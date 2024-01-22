Netflix’s new film offers fast-paced action and high stakes, even if the storyline suffers from clichéd tropes and familiar twists and turns.

In search of a mindless, high-octane action comedy to help you destress? Netflix’s Kevin Hart starrer “Lift” might be the right candidate.

This 104-minute lighthearted heist thriller, helmed by F Gary Gray, the American director responsible for classics such as “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Negotiator”, offers solid entertainment with its witty dialogue and vivid visuals.

Unfortunately, it also falls into the trap of a predictable plot, underdeveloped characters, and clichéd twists, leaving thrill-seekers grounded.

The film revolves around Hart’s Cyrus Whitaker, a master thief who is blackmailed by the FBI into assisting with a perilous aerial heist: the theft of US$500 million worth of gold bars from a high-tech passenger plane in flight.

Recruiting a turbulence-tested crew of specialists, Cyrus faces sky-high security, zero room for error, and an ever-escalating game of double crosses.

As the altitude climbs and heat intensifies, can he pull off this inflight fiasco and land with his loot, or will his lofty ambitions crash and burn?

First off, there’s a lot to like here. Funnyman Hart gives a charismatic and engaging performance, infusing his signature comedic timing and infectious energy into his character.

Cyrus has a certain suave and likeability even as he navigates a morally grey world. Hart also effectively shows his vulnerability and internal conflict, adding depth and dimension to what would otherwise have been a two-dimensional character.

As Interpol agent Abby Gladwell, “Loki” actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw also gives a solid performance as Cyrus’ partner-in-crime. Her onscreen chemistry with Hart is refreshing – even if you might at points imagine she’d pull out a TempPad, or for Miss Minutes to come to their aid.

As the mastermind criminal Lars Jorgenson, charismatic French actor Jean Reno steals each scene in which he appears. Subtly conveying a great deal through his measured cadence or slight furrow of his brow, he exudes danger and unpredictability.

As far as entertainment goes, “Lift” reaches a satisfying height. The sheer audacity and complexity of the heist keeps you engaged as it throws unexpected challenges and near-misses at the team, creating a constant sense of suspense and excitement.

The film also maintains its momentum through skillfully integrated action sequences, which provide visual excitement and sustain the audience’s adrenaline.

Stunning cinematography highlights the exoticism of the international settings and claustrophobic intensity of the plane interior. And the CGI for the high-altitude heist sequences is convincing, making you feel like you’re right there with the characters.

Still, the story follows a tired formula with predictable plot twists that don’t add anything new or surprising. It opens, for one, with a James Bond-esque double heist: within minutes, you’d already be able to figure out the mechanisms of the crime, way before the police in the film do.

“Lift” also uses lucky breaks to fix complicated problems, which takes away from the suspense and realism. When Cyrus and his team are desperate for inside help, a character casually happens to know someone who works at air traffic control in Brussels. Contrived much?

Furthermore, apart from Cyrus, the characters are largely one-dimensional, their motivations and backstories barely explored, making it difficult to invest in them. Their journey follows well-worn paths, often mirroring clichés seen in similar films, and as a result these characters end up feeling shallow and stereotypical.

Overall, “Lift” blends action, humour, and Hart’s signature charm to good effect, but if you’re looking for a more complex and gripping thriller, you might want to consider missing this flight.

‘Lift’ is currently streaming on Netflix.