‘Hop-On Hop-Off Selangor’ is currently offering sightseeing bus tours to those wishing to explore underappreciated Sepang.

SEPANG: Are you a Klang Valley resident wondering where to go sightseeing during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday season?

If so, you’re in good luck as a new programme by Tourism Selangor will have you exploring Selangor’s underappreciated hinterlands.

What’s more, you can do so without the hassle of driving there yourself as the Hop-On Hop-Off (Hoho) Selangor, a roofless sightseeing bus, offers an easy way to commute between tourist sites in Selangor on weekends.

You have full freedom on where to board the bus and where to disembark. And once done exploring, simply hop back on before continuing on your sightseeing journey.

At present, the Hoho route covers several tourist spots in the district of Sepang. FMT Lifestyle took a ride on a Hoho and found that Selangor’s international gateway has much to offer:

1. Street art at BBST Walk

Like George Town and Ipoh, it might be surprising to find that the quiet town of Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi has a street art lane as well.

While it may not be as famous as its counterparts, the effort that went into these murals is commendable.

Scenes depicting Sepang’s history and culture are beautifully recreated on the walls, and you are bound to snap a photo or two.

What’s more, on Saturdays and Sundays, BBST Walk plays host to an art market, where local artisans put up their best wares for sale.

2. Fruits galore at HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm

Located 30 minutes away from the airport, HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm is a mecca for folks who love the bizarre but healthy fruit.

Founded in 2011 by Lydia Goh, the farm has long expanded into an agro tourist destination, with busloads of tourists passing through.

A visit here will educate you all about dragon fruits, their life cycles and the various types grown here. Feel free to bring home a few.

Beside housing a museum in the world’s largest dragon fruit-shaped building, the farm’s restaurant serves a variety of tasty dishes with dragon fruit as an ingredient!

3. Cruising down the Sepang River

Back in the day, local fishermen and their families would sometimes stay in floating houses bobbing on the Sepang River.

These days, though, the fishermen have relocated to land but their former homes remain as accommodation for tourists looking for a unique experience.

At Jeti Sirip Biru, visitors can rent one of several floating houses, feast on shellfish or go cruising down the river.

Did you know the Sepang River marks the border between Selangor and Negeri Sembilan?

4. Indoor and outdoor fun at Avani Resort

Arguably the fanciest resort in the area, Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort is famous for having its chalets arranged in a palm tree formation.

Even if you are not spending the night here, there’s still much you can do during a day visit.

Folks hoping to stay indoors (while enjoying the aircon at full blast) can spend their time rock painting, batik painting and bath bomb making.

Visitors who wish to get down and dirty are also welcomed, as the resort offers ATV rides as well as archery lessons.

5. Sip on coffee at Chop Guan Kee

Sungai Pelek is quite the quaint town but it still draws visitors; courtesy of a well-kept local secret. This is one of Selangor’s best coffee roasteries.

Occupying a wooden house built during the Emergency period, Chop Guan Kee serves well-roasted coffee made with love and tradition.

The shop is currently run by the third generation of the Teo family, with three sisters continuing the family business.

Be sure to try out their signature Nanyang milk coffee, often served with ice for a chilly, refreshing pick-me-up.

For bus schedules and tickets, visit www.hohoselangor.com.