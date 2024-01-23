Winners of the golden statuettes will be announced at a Hollywood ceremony on March 10.

BEVERLY HILLS: Historical dramas “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” will compete with “Barbie”, “The Holdovers” and other films for best picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

Other best picture nominees announced today included “Poor Things”, “Maestro” and “American Fiction”.

“Oppenheimer” outpaced all other films with 13 nominations, including acting nods for stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

“Poor Things”, starring Emma Stone as a woman revived from the dead, received 11 nominations.

Winners of the golden statuettes will be announced at a Hollywood ceremony broadcast live on Walt Disney’s ABC on March 10.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will return as host.

Nominees:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Huller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

Sterling K Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best international feature film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse”

Best documentary feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

