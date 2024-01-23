This eagerly-awaited Hollywood event is set to be quite the battle, after an exciting year at the movies.

PARIS: Excitement is building as the movie world prepares for the announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan 23. Find out how to follow the nominations live from this eagerly-awaited cinematic event.

The race for the Oscars is on. And this eagerly-awaited Hollywood event is set to be quite the battle, after an exciting year at the movies.

But before the awards ceremony, Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool,” “Atlanta”) and Jack Quaid (“The Boys”) will unveil the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards, this Tuesday, Jan 23, at 5:30 am PT. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

Film fans may be wondering how to watch the nominations live. The not-to-be-missed event will be streaming on the official website of the Oscars. In addition, internet users will be able to follow the nominations directly via social networks. The Oscars YouTube channel will be streaming the event live.

Social networks, such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, will also be a key source of information for following nominations in real time. Check out hashtags like #Oscars2024 and #NominationsOscars.

The favorites

This year’s Oscars promise tough competition between several movies and big names in American and global cinema. More than 320 feature films are eligible for this 2024 edition, including 265 for the Best Picture category, says the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy has already released its list of shortlisted movies in 10 categories, including Music (Original Score, Original Song), Documentary Short Film and Animated Short Film.

Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” is tipped for success, after winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The movie also won two Golden Globes on January 7 (Best Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film).

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” could win in several categories, alongside Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Yórgos Lánthimos’ “Poor Things.”

When it comes to actresses, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Julian Moore could shine at this year’s event, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper could have a good chance of being nominated in the men’s categories. Greta Gerwig, meanwhile, is on course for a nomination for Best Director, but will undoubtedly be up against Christopher Nolan.