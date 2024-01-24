PETALING JAYA: Few teatime treats can be as satisfying as the humble but beloved curry puff. Whether paired with a steaming cup of teh tarik or iced coffee, it hits the spot for so many Malaysians.

International food guide website TasteAtlas seems to be in agreement, as it recently granted the delicious snack fifth place in its “Top 100 pastries in the world” rankings. Published in November, the list takes 100 pastries from around the world and rates them according to a five-star system.

The curry puff has been awarded a score of 4.6 stars, the same given to Greece’s bougatsa, Italy’s focaccia di recco col formaggio, and Greece’s pitarakia, which placed 4th, 6th and 7th, respectively.

The website also included a list of ingredients, as well as how the curry puff is made and its brief history.

“Karipap or curry puff is a small, deep-fried or baked pastry shell filled with thick chicken and potatoes curry. It is believed that the flavourful snack was invented by the Malays from the Malay peninsula and parts of Sumatra and Borneo.

“It is a popular breakfast item or an afternoon snack which can be found at numerous stores, bars, and markets. Because of its simplicity and flavour, karipap quickly became popular outside Malaysia, especially in Thailand and Singapore,” the website explained.

“Today there are numerous versions of karipap, so instead of potato and chicken curry, it can be filled with various other ingredients such as tuna, sardines, and beef rendang. Crispy and flaky on the exterior, hot and soft in the interior, karipap is a snack that remains a staple of Southeast Asian cuisine.”

It’s worth noting that in the previous version of this list published last February, the universally loved pastry was given the 28th spot, with 4.5 stars.

Taking attention away from curry puff for a second, you might be surprised that another Malaysian pastry also made the cut: Rotiboy, clinching the 61st spot. The signature bun that originated from a Penang bakery was given 4.3 stars.

The description reads: “First marketed as Mexican coffee buns, they consist of a leavened dough that is filled with butter and topped with a layer of coffee-infused buttercream. During baking, the cream top completely covers the bun and creates a thin, crispy coffee layer.” Is your tummy grumbling yet?

If you are wondering which pastry topped the list with a score of 4.7, it’s Portugal’s pastel de nata – more commonly known as the Portuguese egg custard tart. With the not-too-sweet egg custard surrounded by flaky pastry, it’s usually finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top and paired with a cup of coffee.

The second spot is taken by pastel de Belém, which was formerly in first place. Similar to the egg custard tart, the only difference is the location wherein this tart is made, as only those produced in Fábrica Pastéis de Belém can be called as such.

Rounding off the top three, also with a score of 4.7, is Greece’s trigona panoramatos, a traditional sweet pastry. According to TasteAtlas, these crispy and buttery triangular (cone-shaped) phyllo pastries are typically soaked in syrup and filled with creamy custard.

All in all, whatever your preferred filling for delicious curry puff, Malaysians everywhere will surely appreciate this list. Now if only we could clinch the No. 1 spot the next time round, much like roti canai did!