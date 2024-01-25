UK filmmakers Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya craft a haunting narrative that unveils the fragility of hope in a dystopian reality.

Imagine a world where social housing programmes were entirely obliterated. Where would those in the lower-income bracket find shelter? Could this lead to social unrest, and worsening racism and discrimination?

Netflix’s “The Kitchen” is a gripping exploration of this scenario. Co-written and co-directed by British filmmaker Kibwe Tavares and award winning “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya, this 107-minute sci-fi movie provides a chilling social commentary on race, class and identity.

Tavares and Kaluuya make their feature-length directorial debuts with “The Kitchen”, which premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival last year. It also garnered two awards at the British Independent Film Awards, leading to early whispers of Bafta recognition.

The film is set in a desolate future where social housing in London has been eliminated, leaving only The Kitchen, a dilapidated estate where Izi (Kane Robinson), a resilient survivor, struggles to exist.

Fate intervenes when Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), a 12-year-old orphan, enters Izi’s reluctant care.

Bound by circumstance, the unlikely pair forges a connection amid the harsh realities of their world. Hunger, violence, and the looming threat of eviction create a fragile sanctuary – but when a riot claims their community leader, Izi and Benji must decide their fate.

“The Kitchen” is a stark portrayal of societal decay interwoven with the tender thread of human connection. Through Izi and Benji’s journey, it explores themes of community, resilience, and the enduring power of hope in a world on the brink.

Brilliantly, the film depicts a bleak near-future without relying on global crises, alien invasions, or nefarious world governments. Rather, the heart of the movie lies in the strained relationship between Izi and Benji, the emotional narrative propelled by the possibility of redemption and the danger of losing it.

Central to it all are the stellar performances of Robinson and Bannerman. Robinson, a British rapper and songwriter, delivers a powerfully understated performance: in one scene where Izi has to make an almost selfish choice, he brings out his character’s internal struggles with just his eyes.

Newcomer Bannerman, meanwhile, impresses with a nuanced and emotionally resonant portrayal of a vulnerable yet resilient adolescent.

The film’s exploration of themes such as community, fatherhood, oppression, and hope in the face of adversity lingers long after the credits roll. Indeed, it is unapologetic in its portrayal of a dark future; the constant presence of police drones and armed policemen serves as a bleak reminder that any government can turn its back on its most vulnerable if it chooses to.

“The Kitchen” also affords audiences a peek into London’s Black subculture, from the way the characters speak to the music that is played in the background.

While the film’s slow pacing may challenge some viewers, the gradual development of relationships and the characters’ personal growth proves refreshing.

Overall, “The Kitchen” stands as a thought-provoking commentary on socioeconomic disparity, offering a compelling perspective on father-son relationships and a dystopian world that feels both familiar and alien.

‘The Kitchen’ is streaming on Netflix.