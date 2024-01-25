Recent survey reveals trends among the younger generation when it comes to social networks and media habits.

When it comes to keeping up to date with the news, Generation Z doesn’t have the same habits as older generations. The latest study by survey company Morning Consult shows that almost 63% of Gen Z use social networks at least once a week to stay informed. In contrast, only 27% turn to television and 30% to cable channels.

This new generation is gradually abandoning traditional formats in favour of more interactive, visually engaging platforms. Of all the different formats available online, videos are the most appealing to them.

According to the survey, close to 65% of Gen Z prefer to use videos to deepen their knowledge of a particular subject. This appetite for video content is even more pronounced among 13- to 17-year-olds (70%) than among 18- to 26-year-olds (63%).

On average, 45% of young people surveyed prefer video, compared with 35% who prefer reading an article. In fact, members of Gen Z are more inclined to watch podcasts with videos, and several media outlets are picking up on this.

The report points out that “explainer videos” are no longer as on-trend as a distinct type of news item as before, which necessitates news publishers to invest in and experiment with video.

In contrast with older generations, Gen Z tends to focus more attention on lifestyle and entertainment news, with topics like politics and economics relegated to the back burner.

Music is the most popular subject among 13- to 26-year-olds, with 71% saying they are interested in news from this field. Food-related news appeals to 69% of Gen Z-ers, while news about TV shows and movies remains a priority for 63% of young people.

As Gen Z ages, certain topic categories will become increasingly appealing to them. For example, while 45% of the youngest members of this generation are interested in health and wellbeing, this proportion rises to 60% among the oldest members of Generation Z.

The report, however, indicates that their interest in information related to finance and politics is likely to remain low.