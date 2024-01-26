A first-hand account of how one student’s time spent overseas reinforced in her the importance of multilingualism.

After returning to Malaysia last month, memories of my time in Taiwan keep flooding my mind: the vibrant night markets, the hum of scooters on the streets, and the taste of authentic bubble tea, all creating a bittersweet feeling of nostalgia.

The personal growth, cultural exposure, and memories I gained during my time abroad have become more tangible as I set foot on Malaysian soil again. Yet, an unexpected wave of gratitude for something so simple yet often taken for granted has taken me by surprise – the bidet! More on this below…

Having received the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship for a three-month intensive programme at National Tsing Hua University, visiting Taiwan presented an exciting opportunity for me to brush up on my Mandarin.

Sponsored by the education ministry of the Republic of China, this scholarship aims to encourage international students to undertake Mandarin-language studies in Taiwan, thereby promoting mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

As a Malaysian exploring the birthplace of bubble tea, my overall impression consists of a delightful clash of traditional and modern influences, breathtaking landscapes and towering mountains, and bustling night markets.

As a food lover, exploring night markets in Taiwan is a must-do activity as they come alive with energy, vibrant colours and dynamic vibes.

I embarked on a food adventure, savouring delicacies like oyster omelettes and the crispy joy of stinky tofu. The idea of trying stinky tofu made me question my life choices, though the glances from locals gave me the courage to take a bite.

In the end, I found myself chewing with exaggerated nods and smiles. What a life-defining moment!

Amid the cultural exploration, I encountered different customs, traditions, and, of course, bathroom facilities. One embarrassing moment occurred when I found myself in a restroom with no tissues. Panicked, I even forgot how to say “tissue” in Chinese!

The fear of becoming a viral sensation on social media and potentially staining my country’s reputation added an extra layer of anxiety. Thankfully, a stranger understood my predicament and handed me some tissues, saving the day. So, here’s a shout-out to the bidet – a quiet, unsung hero!

Language is a key to understanding different cultures, and my multilingual skills allow me to connect with people more easily and on a deeper level, often accompanied by an inherent cultural sensitivity. Whether it’s ordering food, asking for directions, or engaging in conversation, good language skills can always bridge communication gaps.

Without realising it, I found myself paying more attention to people’s speech patterns, gestures, and social cues, helping me fit in better in Taiwanese society. Language not only aids in practical aspects of daily life but also enhances my cultural understanding and connection with people from various backgrounds.

To learn more languages and explore the world is not just a choice; it’s an investment in your own growth and a passport to a world of opportunities. When you learn more languages, you get to explore different perspectives, and it helps you understand and appreciate the world in a wider and more empathetic way.

Personally, when locals praise my proficiency in Chinese, it is a magical moment: I feel a rush of emotions – pride, gratitude, and a profound realisation that all those hours of dedicated study and hard work have paid off.

The language I once found challenging has become a bridge, connecting me with the hearts of the people around me. Imagine how wonderful it would be if all of us could learn to speak one (or a few) more languages, local or foreign.

Here’s to a more interconnected world made possible by multilinguals!

Siti Nur Aina Mohd Hashim is a master of art (linguistics) candidate at the Faculty of Languages and Linguistics at Universiti Malaya.