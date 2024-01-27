The second branch of this noodle house serves a terrific version of this northern favourite, complete with all the fixings and more.

[NON-HALAL]

Several weeks ago, this writer chanced upon an Instagram post that caught his attention: a magnificent-looking bowl of Penang curry mee in Kuala Lumpur! Being a huge fan of this dish, he knew he had to taste it himself – and so he headed to Kepong to give it a try.

The restaurant is called Jia Li Mian Noodle House – “jia li mian” being a play on words that means “home noodles” while sounding like “curry mee”. This is actually its second branch, with the original located in Pandan Jaya, Selangor.

Parking in Kepong can be tedious but, fortunately, Jia Li Mian is located on a road that’s more gracious when it comes to finding a spot.

The menu here is fairly simple, with Penang curry mee being the headline. They also have KL curry mee, “all-in” curry mee, asam laksa, Jawa mee, and fishball noodle soup.

The Penang curry mee (RM10) is served with more ingredients than you’d usually get with your standard curry noodles up north. There’s coagulated pork blood, cockles, prawns, tau pok, cuttlefish, bean sprouts, mint leaves, and even ginger flower.

The “all-in” version (RM13) has additional curry chicken and fried pork skin. If you’re a fan of these ingredients, there’ll be no complaints from you, for sure!

Happily, the soup is rich and fragrant, on par with the best curry mee from Penang. If there’s an area they could improve on, it’s that the sambal lacks that “charred” flavour that brings it up to the next level.

For those who want a non-noodle side dish, give the lor bak (RM4 per piece) a try – it’s very satisfying as well. All in all, Jia Li Mian promises a pleasing meal!

Jia Li Mian Noodle House [NON-HALAL]

42A-G, Off, Jalan 3/33a,

Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 016-334 3882

