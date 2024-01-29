Ceaser is a charming pup who befriends monkeys, chases squirrels, and brings much joy to his human Divya Nair.

Ask anyone who has lost a beloved pet, and they’ll tell you it takes a while before they are ready to open their hearts to love another animal again. For Divya Nair, it took five years.

One day, she spotted a cute puppy up for adoption on Voice for Paws’ Instagram account. She was instantly smitten – only to find out when she contacted the organisation that he was no longer available.

“They told me his sibling was up for adoption instead. I was disappointed but said ‘yes’ as every dog deserves a home,” Divya, 22, told FMT Lifestyle.

However, she later received a call that the puppy she had fallen in love with was available after all. Thrilled, she immediately headed over to meet him, marking the start of a beautiful relationship.

It was her father who named the new pup Ceaser. “We were talking about Gaius Julius Caesar on our way to adopt him,” she explained – never mind that the name is spelt slightly differently!

Today, Ceaser is a happy four-year-old who is particularly attached to his fur parent. “When I’m sad, he comes near me and puts his head on my chest. His perceptive gaze has a way of dispelling all my sorrows, making me feel understood.”

Describing Ceaser as a “very playful dog around her family”, she said he takes his time to know a new person before becoming friendly with them – although this apparently does not apply to monkeys.

“When they come near him, he just looks at them. There was an incident where a monkey nearly came inside our house. Its paw was already inside, and Ceaser just looked at it as though he was trying to reach out to it. He didn’t bark or growl at the monkey,” she recalled with a laugh.

Still, when he spots a squirrel, he usually chases after them!

There are also several things he is afraid of, such as big trucks, motorcycles – and plastic bags. Oh, you funny pooch, Ceaser!

When it comes to mealtimes, Ceaser enjoys a diet of rice with chicken, carrots and pumpkins. He particularly adores treats – and often does something funny to ensure he gets some.

“He will spin like a helicopter and then look at me expectantly,” she said with a laugh. “If I don’t give it to him, he will run for two minutes straight!”

Divya has a passion for rescuing animals, which began when she was only 12. In November, she started Pooch N’ Floof, a petcare centre in Setia Alam, Selangor, which offers boarding, daycare and grooming services.

Reflecting on how Ceaser helped her overcome sadness over losing her previous dog, she said: “When he came into my life, I feel like he really changed me.

“What I have learnt from Ceaser is how he just carries on with his life. Even when I scold him, he just looks at me as though to say: ‘It’s okay. It’s just another day, Mum’.

“He’s a very special kid to me, and very close to my heart.”

Find out more about Pooch N’ Floof on Instagram.

Pooch N’ Floof

4-2-1, Jalan Setia Prima Q U13/Q,

Setia Alam, Seksyen U13,

40170 Shah Alam, Selangor.

This article was written by Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle. Read more pet stories here.

