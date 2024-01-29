This restaurant and bar located in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya is the perfect place for patrons to relax and unwind.

[NON-HALAL]

PETALING JAYA: Looking for a place where you can unwind and settle into a more relaxed rhythm after a hectic week? Spice & Rhythm, located in Bandar Sunway, Selangor, may be just what you’re looking for.

“We want customers to enjoy good food in a cosy setting with nice music,” 46-year-old Kalitazan Kandiah, who founded the place with Ari Krishnan Ponniah in 2021, told FMT Lifestyle.

As such, the word “spice” in its name represents food, while “rhythm” refers to music. Indeed, from 9pm onwards on Wednesdays to Saturdays, patrons can enjoy their meals while grooving along to live Tamil performances.

According to operations manager Diknesh Kolaraja, the menu here ranges from from Asian to fusion. Highlights include the dishes under their “Amma’s Special”, comprising “satti sorru” (Indian claypot rice) and peratal served with paratha.

Made using his family’s recipe, diners can have their pick of chicken, mutton or wild boar.

The prawn gyoza is a scrumptious option with which to start your meal. Served with piquant Thai chilli sauce made in-house, each dumpling is delightfully crispy, making this an ideal dish for sharing with friends or loved ones.

Other appetiser options include chicken nuggets, pork lor bak (five-spice meat rolls), cheesy wedges, and French fries.

For this writer, the standout item has to be the mutton peratal with paratha. Served in a claypot, the peratal has lovely hints of spices, while the boneless chunks of meat are tender.

It pairs perfectly with the flaky, crispy paratha – simply tear off a chunk and enjoy it with the curry for a lip-smacking meal!

On the fusion menu, the Cambodian chicken chop is a popular option among customers. The meat, marinated for at least 48 hours, is juicy and flavourful thanks to the use of spices and lemongrass.

Enjoy it with sides of crispy fries and salad.

On to dessert! For a decadent option, the brownie with kulfi can’t be beat. Served hot, the brownie is rich and chocolatey, an excellent companion to the milky, creamy butterscotch Indian ice-cream – both of which are made in-house.

Each bite results in an explosion of rich, sweet flavours: a terrific way to end your meal.

Thirsty patrons can look forward to a selection of cocktails, with non-alcoholic versions also available. Among the must-tries is the Monaparu, a refreshing blend of vodka, passionfruit, lemon and lime juice.

Another popular option is the Hot Kerala. A vodka-based cocktail with lemon juice, it’s a unique twist on the classic Margarita – only instead of salt, the rim of the glass is coated with chilli flakes and Tabasco sauce, making this perfect for those who would like a “kick” to their drink!

Overall, whether you’re with a small group or are in larger company, spending time at Spice & Rhythm will leave you relaxed, recharged, and ready to face the week ahead.

Spice & Rhythm [NON-HALAL]

19 G, Jalan PJS 11/28B,

Bandar Sunway,

46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Business hours: 5pm-2am (closed on Mondays)

Reservations are recommended on Fridays and Saturdays. Contact: 012-722 3430