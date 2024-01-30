In a recent survey, 63% of respondents put self-confidence at the top of their aspirations and priorities, ahead of career with 45% of votes.

If there’s one generation that’s hard to grasp and decipher, it would be Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2010. From professional aspirations to wellbeing and romantic relationships, this young group often fascinates and even raises questions among their older counterparts.

But if one thing’s for sure, it’s that these young people seem determined to break with previous generations and establish new codes that suit them better. And this is true in many areas, including consumerism and the workplace.

A survey of European Gen Z women, conducted by Censuswide, now reveals that self-esteem and mental health are among their top priorities, far ahead of a successful professional career.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (63%) put self-confidence at the top of their aspirations and priorities, just ahead of their mental health (62%), and the importance they place on their body image (47%).

Career success then follows, with 45% of votes. It should be noted that the age of the respondents – between 13 and 20 – may partly explain these results.

For these young women, friends and family act as a pressure relief valve. Six out of 10 say they talk to friends to improve their mental wellbeing, compared with 51% who turn to family.

Almost half (47%) of those surveyed favour physical exercise to feel better mentally, while 31% prefer creative activities and 22% entrust their mental health to a professional.

It’s worth noting that some of the panel, undoubtedly the youngest, turn to teachers or educational advisers (14%). Friends (54%) and family (46%) are also preferred helpers when it comes to building confidence and self-esteem, although many women prefer to rely on their own personal achievements (38%), or turn to social networks (26%) or role models (16%).

It’s not the first time that Gen Z, whether through surveys or studies, has expressed a willingness to put wellbeing before career success, or at least have specific demands and expectations of the working world.

And this can be expressed in a variety of ways: research has shown, for example, that Gen Z-ers value friendship in the workplace, while other studies have focused on their propensity to hop easily between jobs or to prioritise personal fulfillment, even if that comes at the expense of salary.