Today, Feb 1
- ‘Home Alone’ (film)
Ahhh, the classic Christmas (?) family film makes its Netflix debut. Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. Initially happy to be in charge, he soon has to put up a fight like no other when thieves try to break into his home.
Starring a young Macaulay Culkin, of course, with Catherine O’Hara; directed by Chris Columbus. Also premiering today: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.
Tomorrow, Feb 2
- ‘Let’s Talk About CHU’ (series)
Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex – but in reality, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.
Welcome to the real world, honey. A Taiwanese romantic dramedy.
- ‘Orion and the Dark’ (film)
A boy with an overactive imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark. An animated adventure for all the family, featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser.
Sunday, Feb 4
- ‘Nine Days’ (film)
A bureaucrat interviews five souls to decide which of them will be given a life on Earth, but he soon faces an existential challenge of his own. Winston Dukes and Zazie Beetz (who?) star in this drama.
Monday, Feb 5
- ‘Dee & Friends in Oz’ (series)
When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic and be the hero of the story. A series for kids and the young at heart.
Wednesday, Feb 7
- ‘Ambulance’ (film)
Two brothers – a veteran desperate to support his family and a career criminal – try to escape a bank heist gone wrong in an unlikely getaway vehicle.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in this action thriller directed by the King of Explosions himself, Michael Bay.
- ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (film)
With an aspiration to become a journalist, young graduate Andy travels to New York and starts working as an assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors – the cynical Miranda Priestly.
This timeless comedy stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and, of course, Meryl Streep.