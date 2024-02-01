Fresh premieres this week include the two Macaulay Culkin-fronted films, Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’, and ‘The Devil Wears Prada’!

Today, Feb 1

‘Home Alone’ (film)

Ahhh, the classic Christmas (?) family film makes its Netflix debut. Eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. Initially happy to be in charge, he soon has to put up a fight like no other when thieves try to break into his home.

Starring a young Macaulay Culkin, of course, with Catherine O’Hara; directed by Chris Columbus. Also premiering today: “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Tomorrow, Feb 2

‘Let’s Talk About CHU’ (series)

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex – but in reality, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Welcome to the real world, honey. A Taiwanese romantic dramedy.

‘Orion and the Dark’ (film)

A boy with an overactive imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark. An animated adventure for all the family, featuring the voices of Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser.

Sunday, Feb 4

‘Nine Days’ (film)

A bureaucrat interviews five souls to decide which of them will be given a life on Earth, but he soon faces an existential challenge of his own. Winston Dukes and Zazie Beetz (who?) star in this drama.

Monday, Feb 5

‘Dee & Friends in Oz’ (series)

When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic and be the hero of the story. A series for kids and the young at heart.

Wednesday, Feb 7

‘Ambulance’ (film)

Two brothers – a veteran desperate to support his family and a career criminal – try to escape a bank heist gone wrong in an unlikely getaway vehicle.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in this action thriller directed by the King of Explosions himself, Michael Bay.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (film)

With an aspiration to become a journalist, young graduate Andy travels to New York and starts working as an assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors – the cynical Miranda Priestly.

This timeless comedy stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and, of course, Meryl Streep.