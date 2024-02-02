Everyday habits like staring at your computer screen all day can cause aches and pains that worsen over time and lead to poor spinal health.

A poorly set up working space; your neck constantly bent over a smartphone or tablet; repetitive movements like bending and twisting throughout the day while running after the kids – these are all familiar scenarios in everyday life.

Unfortunately, these habits can cause a variety of aches and pains that worsen over time and lead to poor spinal health. To keep these issues at bay, try the following suggestions to put a “STOP” to back pain.

S: Sit up and stretch

When it comes to back issues, poor posture and bad lifestyle habits are often at fault. People tend to be unaware of their posture and how they carry out their daily tasks, from staring at devices to sitting all day in front of the computer.

This is compounded by post-pandemic disruptions such as studying or working from home, where a poor setup might lead to constant strain and discomfort on your neck and spine.

It’s important to be more aware of one’s posture. As such, sitting up straight and stretching regularly can help ward off musculoskeletal aches and pains.

T: Take a break

While most people already understand the need to move regularly and engage in physical activity, this needs to translate into action. One handy tip is to set a timer for scheduled reminders to get up and get moving.

O: Organise

Try some of these tips to organise your home and workspace for better posture:

Adjust the height of your computer screen to eye level. You can use books or sturdy boxes to help.

Enlarge the view and brightness of your screen so you can see and read without having to lean forward.

Use a chair with good back support, placed at a height that allows your feet to rest flat on the floor with knees bent at 90° angles.

Use a stool to avoid squatting while gardening or bathing young children.

Place items within easy reach to minimise bending and/or twisting at the waist. For example, parents of babies and young children can sit on the bed to change diapers instead of standing and bending over.

Manage heavy loads by packing lightly and/or using bags made of lighter materials.

Distribute weight evenly: as a general rule, you should carry less than 10% of your body weight, evenly distributed across both shoulders.

Backpacks, when worn properly, allow both shoulders to bear the weight. Alternatively, switch sides regularly when carrying a handbag or tote.

Carry smaller or lighter loads and make several trips rather than lifting one large, heavy load.

Use the correct posture: lift using your knees, place frequently used items as close to you as possible, and place heavy items at elevated levels.

Learn proper fitness and exercise techniques by enlisting the help of a trainer; ask their advice on how to modify your workout to prevent strain or injury.

P: Professional help

Do not hesitate to consult a professional for further guidance. Chiropractors, for example, are qualified to identify problems and recommend ways to improve spine health.

Also remember that most cases of musculoskeletal pain build up over time and, accordingly, will take time to rectify.

Finally, it’s important for patients to communicate their problems to their healthcare provider, including their needs and expectations for treatment. Patients are often reluctant to speak up, which affects the outcome; so make sure you are clear about what you want, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.