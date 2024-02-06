From Miley Cyrus’s hairstyle to Doja Cat’s tattoos, here are three Grammys-inspired beauty trends to watch out for.

PARIS: From Tracy Chapman’s performance to Céline Dion’s surprise appearance and Taylor Swift’s latest accolade, the 2024 Grammy Awards made the news for plenty of reasons.

On the beauty front, too, eagle-eyed viewers might already be poised to try out some of the inspirations spotted during the prestigious ceremony.

From Miley Cyrus’s hairstyle to Doja Cat’s tattoos, here are three Grammys-inspired beauty trends to watch out for.

Miley Cyrus pays hair homage to Raquel Welch

After the mullet haircut at the end of the pandemic, it could now be a must-have hairstyle from the 1970s that’s making a comeback. And this trend is owed to singer Miley Cyrus, who didn’t go unnoticed on stage at the Grammy Awards.

The American singer didn’t opt for a homage to Jane Fonda in the “Barbarella” movie, as some might have thought, but a punky look, inspired by Raquel Welch’s hairstyle in the 1970s. At least, that’s what the star’s hairdresser, Bob Recine, told the media outlet Byrdie.

“This year we decided we wanted something dry and bigger, more fuller hair, but sexy and tousled and touchable,” he said on Instagram.

It’s an easy-to-recreate hairstyle that has given rise to the much-searched, albeit erroneous, keyword, ‘barbarella,’ on Google Trends.

Doja Cat’s facial tattoos

It’s no secret that American rapper Doja Cat’s body – or a large part of it, at least – is covered in tattoos, and she’s never shied away from the fact.

But the “Need to Know” singer clearly stood out at the Grammy Awards ceremony, showing off her tattoos in a particularly striking fashion in a strapless dress for a totally offbeat ‘office siren’ look.

While her tattoos may have been the talk of the town, it’s the one on her forehead that seems to have had the greatest impact on social media users.

According to Google Trends, Americans’ interest in facial tattoos nearly tripled after Doja Cat’s red carpet appearance, suggesting that this aesthetic could be making its mark on beauty inspirations.

Taylor Swift in ‘cherry makeup’ mode

Like it or not, in the end, Taylor Swift often wins! And the same goes for her beauty choices.

Discreet, but not without elegance, the winner of the Album of the Year award opted for one of the key trends of the new year: cherry makeup, which involves emphasising lips with shades of carmine, cherry, burgundy or red-black.

As you’d expect, this usually involves a bold red lip, while maintaining an ultra-natural makeup look.

And the singer rose to the challenge, emphasising only her lips and cheeks, with the added bonus of a touch of sparkle to highlight her eyes. A trend that’s sure to go down a storm on social networks.