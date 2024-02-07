Learn how to make a wonderfully moist and flavourful fish from chef Timothy Sebastian.

For the Chinese, fish is associated with abundance and prosperity, making it a customary dish as they gather for a meal during the Lunar New Year.

In this fourth out of five HALAL recipes of “Tim Cooks: CNY Edition”, chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya shares his recipe for salt-baked sea bass.

Stuffed with fragrant lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, sliced garlic and Vietnamese coriander, this light but flavourful fish is simply delightful when enjoyed with steaming white rice – a scrumptious way for you and your loved ones to usher in a bountiful Chinese New Year!

Ingredients for sweet soy sauce or kicap manis:

(Serving: 225g / three portions of 75g)

100g sweet soy sauce or kicap manis

20g dark soy

100g limes to juice/strain

20g chopped garlic

30g chopped shallots

5g thinly sliced red cili padi or bird’s eye chillies (optional but add if you want a “kick”)

10g sliced spring onions

10g sliced corianders

10g light soy

Method:

Weigh all the ingredients and add to a mixing bowl. Next, whisk until well-combined.

Transfer to a clean container, cover and keep chilled.

Shelf life: one week if chilled.

Tip:

It is best to leave the sauce overnight to allow the flavours to develop.

To get more juices from each lime, give each a good hard roll with your palm before extracting the juice.

Ingredients for the fish

15g bruised lemongrass or serai (lightly crush lemongrass stalk so that more flavours are released into the fish)

5 kaffir lime leaves or daun limau purut

5g sliced garlic

3g Vietnamese coriander or daun kesum

700g rock salt

2 whisked egg whites

1 scaled and gutted sea bass (approximately 500g)

Corn oil to brush

1 lime

75g sweet soy sauce or kicap manis

Method

Wash, clean and pat dry the sea bass. Stuff the cavity of the fish with the lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, sliced garlic and Vietnamese coriander.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites until frothy. Then, add in the rock salt and mix until well-combined.

Wrap a metal tray with aluminium foil. Place a bed of the rock salt and egg white mixture (approximately 1/3 of the mix). Put a few kaffir lime leaves on top as they will perfume the fish as it cooks.

Next, lay the stuffed sea bass on the salt mixture and brush a thin layer of oil onto the top side of the sea bass skin.

Then, cover the fish with the remaining 2/3 of the rock salt and egg white mixture. Ensure you leave the head and tail of the sea bass exposed. This is a fun process, so get your children involved!

Place in a preheated oven at 230°C for 30 minutes. Then, remove and allow the sea bass to rest for 10 minutes before breaking the salt cover with a tablespoon. Be careful not to puncture the flesh of the fish.

Next, remove the skin. While this may be the best part for some, it can be too salty to be eaten.

Place the sweet soy sauce and lime wedges on the side. Serve with hot, steamed white rice for a simple yet scrumptious dish!

