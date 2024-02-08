If you want to take your Chinese New Year meal up a notch, how about adding a dish of sticky Asian beef to your menu?
In this final HALAL recipe for “Tim Cooks: CNY Edition”, learn how to make scrumptious sticky Asian beef from chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon in Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya.
The flavourful and juicy meat is best enjoyed with hot, fluffy Chinese steamed buns called mantou, making this a dish that can easily wow your guests!
Ingredients for beef (Serving: 400g meat/350g sauce)
- 1 beef shin osso buco cut, approximately 600g
- 6g salt
- 4g black pepper
- 25g corn oil
- 150g sliced red onions
- 10g chopped garlic
- 10g sliced ginger
- 1 star anise
- ½ cinnamon stick
- 1 bay leaf
- 3g thyme
- 1 can Coke
- 50g hoisin sauce
- 50g tomato paste
- 100g BBQ sauce
- 10g Dijon mustard
- 15g dark soy
- 15g light soy
- 10g cider vinegar
- 10g coriander
- 5g spring onions
- 300g water
Method
- Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat half the oil in a stock pot and sear the beef until well-browned on both sides. Remove for stock pot and place beef in a deep baking tray.
- In the same stock pot, add the rest of the oil. Bring down to medium heat and add in the onions. Sauté the onions until well-caramelised.
- Then add the garlic, ginger, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaf and thyme. Sauté for one minute on low heat until fragrant.
- Add in the Coke, hoisin sauce, tomato paste, BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard, dark soy, light soy, cider vinegar, coriander, spring onions and water.
- Mix well and bring to a boil.
- Once boiled, pour over the beef cut.
- Lightly wet the edges of the baking tray with water. Next, cover with cling wrap and then aluminium foil. Press down firmly to create a seal.
- Place in a preheated oven at 150°C for three hours.
After three hours, remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and cling wrap.
- With a metal spatula, remove the beef cut and keep aside.
Strain the braising liquid into a sauce pot, bring to a boil, then simmer until the liquid is thick and sticky.
- Next, carefully add the braised beef back into the sauce and simmer for two minutes.
- At this point, the beef is ready to be served.
- Alternatively, the cooked beef can be cooled and stored chilled or frozen to be used when needed.
- Shelf life: two days chilled/one month frozen.
Ingredients for tomato salsa: (Serving: 250g)
- 250g whole weight tomatoes
- 50g red onions – chopped
- 5g red chillies – chopped
- 3g castor sugar
- 50g limes to juice/strain
- 5g corn oil
- 3g chopped coriander
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black pepper to taste
Method
- Weigh the tomatoes and cut them into quarters. Next, remove the seeds and dice the tomatoes.
- Mix well with all the other ingredients.
- Transfer to a clean container, cover and keep chilled.
- Shelf life: three days chilled.
Ingredients for plating
- Sticky Asian beef
- 125g tomato salsa
- 30g sliced jalapenos
- 15g coriander sprigs
- 8 pieces mantou (Chinese steamed buns)
- Spring onions for garnishing
- Red chillies for garnishing
- Toasted sesame seeds for garnishing
Method:
- If the sticky Asian beef was kept chilled, place in a saucepan on medium flame until heated through. Place carefully into a pasta bowl.
- Next, garnish with julienned spring onions and red chillies before sprinkling the toasted sesame seeds.
- Line a steamer basket with parchment paper and steam the mantou for three minutes before transferring them to an appetiser plate.Serve with tomato salsa, sliced jalapenos and coriander sprigs – voila, you are ready to impress your guests!
Don’t miss Chef Tim’s recipes for oriental smoked duck salad, five-spice fried chicken, garlicky baked prawns and salt-baked sea bass.
To enjoy chef Tim’s food in person, head over to:
Hungry Bacon [NON-HALAL]
33, Jalan SS21/56b
Damansara Utama
47400 Petaling Jaya
Selangor
Contact: 012-355 0857