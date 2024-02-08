In this final recipe of ‘Tim Cooks: CNY Edition’, chef Timothy Sebastian shares his recipe that will impress your guests.

If you want to take your Chinese New Year meal up a notch, how about adding a dish of sticky Asian beef to your menu?

In this final HALAL recipe for “Tim Cooks: CNY Edition”, learn how to make scrumptious sticky Asian beef from chef Timothy Sebastian of Hungry Bacon in Damansara Uptown, Petaling Jaya.

The flavourful and juicy meat is best enjoyed with hot, fluffy Chinese steamed buns called mantou, making this a dish that can easily wow your guests!

Ingredients for beef (Serving: 400g meat/350g sauce)

1 beef shin osso buco cut, approximately 600g

6g salt

4g black pepper

25g corn oil

150g sliced red onions

10g chopped garlic

10g sliced ginger

1 star anise

½ cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

3g thyme

1 can Coke

50g hoisin sauce

50g tomato paste

100g BBQ sauce

10g Dijon mustard

15g dark soy

15g light soy

10g cider vinegar

10g coriander

5g spring onions

300g water

Method

Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat half the oil in a stock pot and sear the beef until well-browned on both sides. Remove for stock pot and place beef in a deep baking tray.

In the same stock pot, add the rest of the oil. Bring down to medium heat and add in the onions. Sauté the onions until well-caramelised.

Then add the garlic, ginger, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaf and thyme. Sauté for one minute on low heat until fragrant.

Add in the Coke, hoisin sauce, tomato paste, BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard, dark soy, light soy, cider vinegar, coriander, spring onions and water.

Mix well and bring to a boil.

Once boiled, pour over the beef cut.

Lightly wet the edges of the baking tray with water. Next, cover with cling wrap and then aluminium foil. Press down firmly to create a seal.

Place in a preheated oven at 150°C for three hours.

After three hours, remove from the oven, carefully remove the foil and cling wrap.

Strain the braising liquid into a sauce pot, bring to a boil, then simmer until the liquid is thick and sticky.

At this point, the beef is ready to be served.

Alternatively, the cooked beef can be cooled and stored chilled or frozen to be used when needed.

Shelf life: two days chilled/one month frozen.

Ingredients for tomato salsa: (Serving: 250g)

250g whole weight tomatoes

50g red onions – chopped

5g red chillies – chopped

3g castor sugar

50g limes to juice/strain

5g corn oil

3g chopped coriander

Salt to taste

Crushed black pepper to taste

Method

Weigh the tomatoes and cut them into quarters. Next, remove the seeds and dice the tomatoes.

Mix well with all the other ingredients.

Transfer to a clean container, cover and keep chilled.

Shelf life: three days chilled.

Ingredients for plating

Sticky Asian beef

125g tomato salsa

30g sliced jalapenos

15g coriander sprigs

8 pieces mantou (Chinese steamed buns)

Spring onions for garnishing

Red chillies for garnishing

Toasted sesame seeds for garnishing

Method:

If the sticky Asian beef was kept chilled, place in a saucepan on medium flame until heated through. Place carefully into a pasta bowl.

Next, garnish with julienned spring onions and red chillies before sprinkling the toasted sesame seeds.

Line a steamer basket with parchment paper and steam the mantou for three minutes before transferring them to an appetiser plate.Serve with tomato salsa, sliced jalapenos and coriander sprigs – voila, you are ready to impress your guests!

To enjoy chef Tim’s food in person, head over to:

Hungry Bacon [NON-HALAL]

33, Jalan SS21/56b

Damansara Utama

47400 Petaling Jaya

Selangor

Contact: 012-355 0857