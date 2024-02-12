Refined vs unrefined? What on earth is muscovado? Here’s a brief overview on the condiment that makes our sweet treats taste oh so good.

Chinese New Year is a time to indulge in some lovely festive treats – but these often come laden with basic white sugar. Moving forward, why not try switching to a healthier alternative?

Birch sugar, agave syrup or simply honey – for years, all kinds of alternatives to caster sugar have been gaining in popularity among consumers who want to sweeten their cookies and treats. Many of these are found in the regular sugar department of your local store.

Here are three things to know about this basic condiment that makes all our sweet treats taste oh so good!

What is unrefined sugar?

One key difference between sugars is refining. Refined sugar undergoes a rigorous treatment that eliminates impurities, minerals, and other natural components present in sugar cane. This process often involves several stages, such as washing, crystallisation, centrifugation, and chemical purification.

Conversely, unrefined sugar can be described as a simpler product: it retains a large proportion of its original components as it undergoes minimal processing. Generally, unrefined sugar is obtained by pressing sugar cane to extract the juice, which is then evaporated to obtain a raw product such as brown sugar.

Note, however, that this type of sugar can also obtain its pleasant caramel hue after a colouring stage. In this case, you’d be dealing with a refined product.

What kind of unrefined sugars are there?

Organic or health food stores, especially those found online, are where you’ll make the best discoveries. For example, you’ll find rapadura sugar, an unrefined whole cane sugar from Brazil or Paraguay, which contains potassium as well as vitamins A and B.

Its sweetening power is intense, much more so than that of regular white sugar, so be sure to reduce the serving you’d usually mix into your cookie batter.

Another option is muscovado. Sourced mainly from India, the West Indies and Mauritius, it is made from sugar cane and is a good alternative to honey. In terms of giving your baked goods that “oomph”, this unrefined whole sugar is a real secret to success, with notes of vanilla, licorice and gingerbread.

Muscovado is also produced in the Philippines, but under the name mascobado. Compared with brown sugar, which it may resemble visually, it is distinguished by its manufacturing process, during which molasses is not separated.

Do unrefined sugars have any nutritional benefits?

Unrefined sugar sometimes contains residual molasses, giving it a darker hue and more pronounced flavour. These molasses carry minerals such as iron, calcium and potassium, adding a nutritional dimension.

During the refining process, sugar loses nutrients, namely minerals, vitamins and fibre.

Finally, it’s important to bear in mind that excessive consumption of sugars of all kinds – refined or otherwise – can lead to health risks in the short or long term, such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes.