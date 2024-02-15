Other highlights from Feb 15-21 include the original ‘Jurassic Park’, the fast ‘n’ furious ‘Gran Turismo’, and a docudrama on Albert Einstein.

Today, Feb 15

‘Tiger Stripes’ (film)

Local filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu’s acclaimed debut makes its Netflix streaming premiere – hopefully without cuts! The winner of the Grand Prix at the 62nd Cannes Critics’ Week last May, “Tiger Stripes” is the thrilling and harrowing tail (heh) of a young woman who finds her body transforming in terrifying ways.

Eu told FMT Lifestyle she drew on her own memory of puberty for the film, which portrays the inevitable changes and loss of control over one’s body – through the genre of body horror. “It’s my way of responding to my own insecurities by embracing my sense of self,” she said.

‘Curse of Chucky’ (film)

In the sixth instalment of the “Child’s Play” movie series, Nica’s sister, brother-in-law, and their daughter Alice visit her after her mother’s death. However, horror strikes when Nica discovers that the doll Alice plays with is possessed!

Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky.

‘House of Ninjas’ (series)

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (series)

Seasons 6-11 of this long-running procedural led by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni begin streaming from today.

‘Ready, Set, Love’ (series)

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

Tomorrow, Feb 16

‘Einstein and the Bomb’ (documentary)

What happened after Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

‘Gran Turismo’ (film)

Driven teenager Jann Mardenborough uses his video game skills to pursue a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: becoming a pro racer. Starring Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom and David Harbour. (Find out what FMT Lifestyle thought!)

‘Jurassic Park’ (film)

Dinosaurs. Theme park. Chaos. Don’t miss the first and arguably best version of the franchise: Stephen Spielberg’s ground-shaking 1993 blockbuster starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Wednesday, Feb 21

‘Can I Tell You A Secret?’ (documentary)

In this true-crime limited series, three women’s lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts – and they’re only a fraction of his many victims.

‘Mantra Warrior: The Legend of the Eight Moons’ (film)

When his wife’s abducted by a galactic tyrant, a prince wages an epic battle to free her, aided by his brother, an embattled king and a band of warriors. This Thai animated feature is based on the literary epic, the Ramayana.