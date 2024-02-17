Anita shares her journey from cosmetics brand manager in Malaysia to senior manager in a global coffee chain in America.

PETALING JAYA: Sometimes life nudges you in a particular direction, hinting that much more lies around the bend if only you dare take that first step into the unknown.

Such was the case with Malaysian Noormala Yunus Unni, better known as Anita. At just 29 years old and convinced that she was destined for greater things, she made the bold decision to give up a successful career as a brand manager in a multinational cosmetics company and start afresh in America.

The decision wasn’t easy for she was also giving up family and friends to make it on her own in Washington DC.

With no cushy job awaiting her, she worked part-time at a sandwich shop until permanent work was found.

The transition was tough, to say the least – the culture was alien to her – apparently television does little to prepare you for living abroad. The food tasted bland. The cost of living was high. And she was freezing from the cold much of the time.

But it was her unrelenting positivity in the face of adversity that fuelled the spirited 47-year-old Malaysian of Pakistani-Indian descent to stay put.

“I’ve always been independent and confident,” Anita said, adding that she had to give up college and start work at 19 after her father’s sudden death. At the time, she had two younger siblings still in school and a mother who was left to fend for herself.

“My strength comes from my mum. She’s always motivated me, even my move to the US. If she hadn’t encouraged me, I’m not sure if I would’ve been able to push myself,” she said.

And push herself she did. Having lived in the US for 18 years now, Anita is a senior manager in a global coffee chain, living her American dream in Fairfax, Virginia.

“I feel like I have accomplished so many things up to this point in my life. Now I just want to have fun and be happy!” she revealed.

But life seldom is a bed of roses. And Anita had her share of thorns, including a nasty divorce that left her battling depression.

She said her mother back home was beside herself with worry when this happened, fearing that her daughter would harm herself or worse yet, lose her will to live.

“My mom was afraid that I might do something stupid, so she told me to go to the mosque. I went, prayed, cried and fell asleep on the floor. I was so depressed. I’d been crying for days. I was just exhausted.

Suddenly she was gently shaken awake by an elderly woman at the mosque who offered her water. “I don’t know why but I asked her where she was from. She said ‘Malaysia’.”

Anita said she recalled feeling an immense sense of “being home” almost as if her own mother was reaching out to her through this woman. A lecturer at an Islamic university, the two became close friends.

But life, as it often does, threw yet more hardship her way. This time, it was a cancer diagnosis. “That was really the lowest point of my life,” she admitted.

Thankfully, they caught the disease early and timely treatment meant Anita had a second chance at life. She resigned from her job, and returned to Malaysia to be with family as she recuperated.

She considered staying in Malaysia for good this time, but after some soul-searching, she returned to America, was re-employed by the same company and just recently received an award for “Best Manager.”

She now wants to “help others become successful”, saying, “This is my life goal now, my purpose.” Throwing herself into work, her team was recently recognised for achieving outstanding results.

Looking towards the future, Anita’s vision is clear: to retire by 60 and dedicate her time to giving back. “I want to travel the world and help people wherever I go.”

For young Malaysians seeking greener pastures, Anita offered this piece of advice: “Be 100% ready, plan your finances, prepare for hardship and be willing to leave everything behind, including your loved ones.”

Even so, Anita calls home every single day, even if only for a short chat with her mother or her siblings. “Always remember that your family is the backbone of your success.”