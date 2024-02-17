Here’s what you need to know about this trend, seen on the catwalks as well as on the street.

PARIS: To brighten lives, the fashion world is splashing everyone’s closets with a whole range of colours!

Here, it’s not about full-on dopamine dressing, as has been the case in the past, but about livening up wardrobes by means of a very specific accessory: tights!

While some Millennials are undoubtedly traumatised by the mere sight of coloured tights (remember those pink or yellow wool tights that were very much in vogue in the early 1990s?) it goes without saying that designers and major fashion houses have set about making these accessories more desirable than ever.

In fact, this time around, they’re more reminiscent of the kind of thing Blair Waldorf from the TV show “Gossip Girl” might wear, rather than the typical garb of a six-year-old – and that’s good news.

In the early days of 2023, we were already reporting on the advent of the Plazacore aesthetic, which aimed to reconnect women with the colourful tights regularly paraded by Blair Waldorf and her sidekicks on every street corner of the Upper East Side.

Now they’re back, spotted on the catwalk, on red carpets, in street-style looks at fashion shows, and finally… on the street. It’s a trend that may take you back – depending on your age – to the fashions of the seventies and/or nineties.

While Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Thom Browne were among the first fashion houses to bring coloured tights to the forefront, they now seem to be increasingly present in people’s wardrobes.

At the fall-winter 2023-2024 fashion shows, black tights – far too dull and classic – were swapped for green, yellow and blue tights at Miu Miu, which helped drive their success.

Gucci also showed fishnet tights in pink, red and even orange, adding a bright touch to its winter collection.

However, red clearly stood out, and that might not be so surprising, considering that it’s hailed as the shade of the year. In fact, it has been winning over brands, influencers and celebrities alike.

During the spring-summer 2024 fashion shows, red tights were spotted on the catwalks of Acne Studios and Burberry, among others, reflecting a real push to establish them as one of the season’s key accessories.

And the trend has made its way to the front rows of the catwalks, with a host of celebrities adopting the look, as have social media users.

On TikTok, the #coloredtights hashtag should soon pass the 10 million views mark, while the #redtights hashtag has already racked up over 30 million views.

It’s worth noting, however, that this trend could be overshadowed by another inspiration: coloured stockings and knee-highs, which were a big hit at the Givenchy spring-summer 2024 show.

Whatever the case, colour will be on the menu (and on legs) this spring, adding a welcome touch of brightness to post-winter wardrobes.