This Netflix charmer is predictable but fun, and has all the components of a classic romance including an immensely likeable cast.

Watching beautiful people fall in love and live out the romance you can only dream of is nice, but it’s often not realistic. After all, a public declaration of love in a packed stadium or a mad dash to an airport boarding gate can be downright embarrassing or straight up illegal!

But that’s what movies are for, and with this in mind, it’s nice to see that Netflix’s latest romantic comedy at least attempts to be somewhat authentic in its portrayal of friendships and relationships.

Mack (Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”) is a sportswriter at a local newspaper who has a play or plan for almost any situation (reminiscent of Barney’s playbook in “How I Met Your Mother” #ifkyk).

While she’s not averse to hopping in bed with an attractive stranger every night, she also finally realises she wants to pursue a serious relationship. To that end, she sets her sights on famed war reporter Nick (Tom Ellis), with whom she has already had a one night stand.

Reluctant at first, Mack’s friends Adam (Damon Wayans Jr), Brannagan (Augustus Prew), and his brother Little (Joel Courtney) agree to help her land Nick… but her propensity for lies and deception might catch up to her sooner than she thinks.

Will she snag the man of her dreams, or will her roll in the hay with Nick be just that? And will her previous romantic connection with Adam be a complicating factor, for better or for worse? (The answer to the latter is “yes”!)

One of the strongest aspects of “Players” is the comedy and camaraderie between Mack and her group of friends. They banter and joke around with a familiarity only close buds who have known one another for way too long can.

And they are supportive of Mack, even if this requires dishing out harsh truths. Tough love, y’all. Tough love.

Rodriguez, currently starring in the US television sitcom “Not Dead Yet”, has always been able to deliver on both the physical-comedy and dramatic fronts, and here, too, she doesn’t disappoint.

Mack’s attempts to settle down in her 30s is admirable: as she fumbles along, demonstrating a one-of-the-guys, sports-loving nature, Rodriguez injects her character with a quirky appeal, making it easy to root for her.

Wayans Jr, of course, is no stranger to comedy himself; he is equally solid here, armed with knowing glances and a gentle swoon-worthy demeanour that immediately makes it clear he’s the one for Mack, not Nick. Sorry folks, but it’s hardly a spoiler.

One particular scene-stealer is Liza Koshy’s Ashley, who’s roped into the group towards the middle of the film for one of Mack’s tactics. She commands your attention with her facial expressions and one-liners; even when she’s not the focus of a scene, watching her reaction in the background is enough to crack you up.

And, of course, “Lucifer” fans will be glad to see Ellis on screen again, as handsome and devilishly (heh) charming as ever, even if he ends up being the secondary love interest.

Still, despite the way the plot pans out, the film steers clear of making Nick eat sour grapes – which, unlike sour grapes, is refreshing.

That said, there are some gripes, too, pertinently involving the use of well-worn clichés and tired tropes. Among them:

a lead character who’s a journalist – can rom-com leads not have other jobs?

being able to stay friends with the same group from school or university well into adulthood;

characters who are barely seen working but are able to maintain a carefree lifestyle with nice apartments;

going from longtime friends to lovers. What’s up with that?

Yet, it works to the movie’s benefit that despite the predictability of it all, “Players” remains wholly entertaining, largely thanks to its immensely likeable and competent cast.

So, if you’re still basking in the afterglow of Valentine’s Day (or if you’ve rescheduled it from Wednesday to this weekend), “Players” is the perfect watch. Switch your brain off, snuggle up to your significant other with chocolates, and enjoy.

‘Players’ is streaming on Netflix.