The event, held last Saturday, was attended by over 70 ex-employees of the hotel.

PETALING JAYA: On Saturday, over 70 former staff of Melia Kuala Lumpur gathered at the hotel for a jubilant reunion. For these individuals who worked with the hotel since its opening in June 1990, it was a memorable and fun time.

The event kicked off with an opening speech by general manager Alvaro Fernande, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony conducted by about 25 of the hotel’s first batch of employees.

The attendees, some of whom had travelled from overseas to join the event, were later treated to a lavish afternoon tea that included Malaysian and western cuisine. Chef Ameran Abu Hassan, a senior employee, enjoyed whipping up the spread for his old friends.

There was also an enjoyable “best-dressed” competition. The winners, Angie Ng and Alex Stephen Shanmugam, were selected as they received the loudest cheers from the audience when they did a catwalk and took home exciting prizes. The event culminated in a lucky draw and group photo session.

The celebration was organised by Manjit Kaur, income executive and president of sports and recreation of Melia Kuala Lumpur, and Ahmad Najib Abdullah, a former employee. During the event, Fernandez also took the opportunity to mingle with the attendees to obtain feedback about their time with the hotel.

All in all, it was a lovely time for those present as they caught up with one another and bonded over shared memories.