This diet, which involves alternating periods of eating and fasting spread over defined time slots, tops the list of eating habits in a recent survey.

Health authorities are constantly stressing that nothing beats a balanced diet, combined with regular exercise, to stay in good shape and maintain overall physical wellbeing. But that doesn’t stop people looking for other ways to lose weight, whether to transform their figure or shed a few kgs after the recent festive revelry.

And it’s intermittent fasting that seems to be winning over the public in a big way, as revealed by a new study carried out by the telemedicine platform Zava. The latter looked at the most popular methods for losing weight, analysing raw data from TikTok and Instagram.

Despite criticism of its side effects, including hunger and mood swings, as well as its potential impact on female hormones, intermittent fasting seems to be a highly popular choice. According to the survey, it even ranks at the top of the most popular weight-loss methods among French-speaking users on social networks.

As of Feb 6, the diet had generated no fewer than 134,767 posts on Instagram and TikTok, and over two billion views for the dedicated hashtag on the Chinese platform: a global success – or almost – echoing a recent study reporting its immense popularity in the United States.

For the unfamiliar, this diet involves alternating periods of eating and fasting, spread over defined time slots. There are, however, subcategories of fasting – such as the 5:2 method – which allow you to vary the number of hours during which food intake is limited or nil, according to your needs.

While it is still the subject of debate, a study by US researchers has highlighted the potential effectiveness of this diet for weight loss, albeit in combination with physical exercise. In any case, it’s best to talk to a health professional before starting any such diet, regardless of its popularity on social networks.

According to the analysis, the second most popular diet among social media users is chrononutrition, which is based on the same principle. In fact, it is a diet based on the biological clock, with specific foods to be eaten at specific times.

The study reports over 113,000 hashtag posts on TikTok and Instagram, and several tens of millions of views when looking at these terms in French and English on the social network.

Other popular methods include the ketogenic diet (89,564 posts), intuitive eating (81,230 posts), calorie deficit (45,684 posts), low glycemic index diet (21,690 posts), and the high-protein, low-carbohydrate Dukan diet (20,873 posts).

It’s worth noting that the Mediterranean diet, whose health benefits are frequently highlighted by scientists, comes in at the bottom of this ranking, with “only” 5,249 cumulative posts on the two social networks. This is curious given that researchers are full of praise for this diet known the world over, from its effects on passive smoking to its benefits for the brain and heart.

It could be that for social network users, weight loss isn’t necessarily synonymous with health, and that they prefer to shed kilos – quickly if possible – to the detriment of nutritional recommendations designed to act over the very long term.