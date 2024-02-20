Artisan Soh Ling Ling crafts hand-poured candles in the shape of adorable dogs, as well as cakes and drinks that look good enough to eat.

KUALA LUMPUR: As a young girl, Soh Ling Ling loved art and even dreamt of becoming an art teacher. She never followed that dream, however, and pursued a secretarial course instead as it offered better job prospects.

And after 30 years as a secretary, Soh decided it was time to leave her job. By then, her only child was already in his 20s and she felt the time was ripe to focus on herself.

“I wanted to give myself time to explore new things,” the 52-year-old told FMT Lifestyle.

So, she signed up for a candle-making workshop. She had earlier chanced upon a booth selling beautiful candles in a shopping mall. And she was convinced that she too could make them.

It was only a one-day workshop, but it ignited a spark in Soh. She started making candles from home, using old pots and spoons as her tools and discovered that she was enjoying herself immensely.

She later signed up for a more intensive four-day course where she learned how to make more intricate designs.

In July last year, her sister, who runs a handmade crystal jewellery business, offered to display some of Soh’s candles at her booth.

Soh jumped at the idea, and branded her handiwork “thecandles.9”, the number “9” a tribute to one of her dogs, who was adopted on Sept 9.

It was a good move as her candles sold like hot cakes. When she posted pictures of some of these on Instagram, her friends started placing orders too.

By November that year, Soh decided to open her own booth at a bazaar. And there has been no stopping her since.

A fulfilling, worthwhile journey

Today, Soh continues to craft hand-poured candles, although this is admittedly a laborious process requiring much patience. From weighing and melting the wax to mixing in the dyes and fragrance oils before decorating the candles, her meticulousness and creativity is reflected in each product.

Her cutest candles are the poodles and pugs she makes. And the most realistic are the cakes, tarts and beverages that look good enough to eat.

“When I ask my customers, nine out of 10 of them say that they are not going to light the candles as they are so cute,” she shared.

Soh uses natural waxes such as soy and beeswax as well as a variety of fragrance oils such as peach, English pear, white jasmine, espresso and French lavender.

She insists on using only good quality ingredients. For example, the fragrance oils conform to the standards of the International Fragrance Association (IFRA).

She also doesn’t use paraffin wax as it is believed to release toxic chemicals when burned. “I also make the candles at home. So, I have to ensure that it does not cause harm to my family members and dog’s health,” she said.

With her hands full (literally), she is therefore grateful for the support of Persatuan Pembangunan Artisans (PPA), an NGO that assists local artisans to market their products through its online website, physical stores and pop-up events – leaving her with more time to create her masterpieces!

Musing on her experience after transitioning from the corporate to the artisanal world, she shared that it has certainly been a fulfilling one. “I enjoy talking to my customers. Some of them have even become my friends.

“It’s a different experience from a nine to five job. Yes, it can be tiring, but it’s worth it.”

