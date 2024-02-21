Rice is not recommended because small particles could enter the device and damage it.

PARIS: Contrary to popular belief, placing your smartphone in a pile of rice when it has got wet is not recommended, because small particles could enter the device and damage it.

So, what should you do to prevent your device from becoming permanently broken as a result of exposure to water?

Even if some top-of-the-range smartphones claim to be waterproof (see their IP 67 or 68 protection rating), dropping your phone in water is always a risk. And when that happens, the solution isn’t a packet of rice.

After switching off your phone, place it in a dry, well-ventilated area. You can then start tapping it gently, with the connector at the bottom, to evacuate most of the infiltrated water.

You can also wipe it clean with a paper towel or a soft cloth, taking care not to get any foreign objects (paper, cloth) into the connector.

Although it may seem obvious, never try to use a hairdryer or a microwave oven to remove the last traces of moisture!

After leaving it to rest for 30 minutes, it’s time to plug in the charger and check that the smartphone and its charging system are working properly again.

If it still doesn’t work, you’ll have to be patient. But if nothing happens after 24 hours, the smartphone is probably damaged.