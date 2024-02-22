KUALA LUMPUR: When in Rome, do as the Romans do, goes the age-old adage. While as a Malaysian, you’re way across the globe from the Italian city, there is still one thing you can do – bite into Roman-style pizzas at Ghost Pizza KL.

The cloud-based pizzeria, set up by KL-based Italians Andrea Rossi from Rome and Filippo Tomelleri from Verona, offers a well-curated menu consisting of Italian appetisers, desserts and of course, pizzas!

This pizzeria takes you on a Roman escapade. Their thin, crispy crust, unlike the soft Neapolitan style, is baked at a lower temperature with a generous amount of olive oil in the dough, giving it a rich taste unlike anything you’ve ever eaten in this part of the world.

Here, quality tomatoes and minimal herbs reign supreme. It’s a lighter, airier experience, due to the small amount of yeast used, perfect for a guilt-free indulgence at home, Roman-style.

Ghost Pizza KL was established in August 2020 in response to the pandemic, with a Sungai Buloh central kitchen and another in Lorong Binjai, a stone’s throw away from KLCC.

Rossi and Tomelleri import most of their ingredients direct from Italy, keeping their dishes authentic with a consistent flavour profile.

The arancini or Italian fried risotto, a popular Sicilian street food, is a good way to start your Italian adventure here. These bite-sized rice balls are crispy and golden on the outside with a creamy risotto centre that oozes with melted cheese. Make sure to eat it hot for a proper arancini experience.

For a simpler appetiser, opt for the panzerotti. Imagine a savoury turnover, akin to a calzone, crafted from thin pizza dough. Inside, a vibrant dance of zesty tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil awaits. Deep-fried to golden perfection, it delivers a symphony of flavours and textures – simple, flavourful, and delightfully crunchy.

Pizza lovers should definitely try the pizza beef salami. A crispy, stone-baked base serves as the foundation for their signature tomato sauce, a masterpiece of perfectly balanced sweetness and zest. Thinly-sliced beef pepperoni peeks through, while melty mozzarella completes the picture.

Unlike pizzas slathered with overpowering sauces, this one allows each ingredient to shine. The thin Roman-style crust, with its low yeast content, ensures a light and airy bite, free from any post-pizza bloat. Feel free to indulge in seconds or thirds – you won’t regret it!

The Ghost Queen is definitely a revelation. The charcoal base is spread with a generous amount of tomato sauce dotted with morsels of imported Italian buffalo mozzarella and sweet basil. You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a simple pizza. However, every bite into the Ghost Queen is royally delicious. The sweet basil gives it a freshness that complements the mozzarella.

The beef lasagne is arguably one of their better offerings. This affordable wonder (beating restaurant prices by a mile!) boasts perfectly cooked, al dente pasta sheets. The real star is the generous layering of creamy bechamel sauce, savoury ground beef, tangy tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella. Don’t be fooled by its size – this dish packs a punch and will leave you feeling happily satisfied.

No Italian feast is complete without a sweet finale. Indulge in the non-alcoholic tiramisu, a creamy and decadent treat that melts in your mouth.

Or, savour the classic Sicilian cannoli, a crisp, tube-shaped shell made by deep-frying pastry dough. It’s golden-brown, flaky exterior encases a rich and velvety ricotta cheese filling, studded with chocolate chips and candied orange. The textural contrast between the crunchy shell and the creamy filling is pure bliss, a delightful finale to your Italian adventure.

With every delightful bite, Ghost Pizza KL proves that you don’t need a passport to experience the soulful essence of Italian cuisine. Buon viaggio!

Visit Ghost Pizza KL here or follow them on Instagram.

Ghost Pizza KL

Jalan Sierramas Utama

Sungai Buloh

4700 Selangor

Business hours: 6pm-10pm (Thurs-Sun)

Ghost Pizza KL

Binjai 8 Premium Soho

Lorong Binjai

Jalan Ampang

50450 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 6pm-10pm (Closed on Monday)