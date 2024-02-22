Move over, M Night Shyamalan – the popular animated series comes to life in the streamer’s new series premiering today.

Today, Feb 22

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (series)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A young boy known as the Avatar must now master the four elemental powers to save a world at war and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.

Don’t miss this live-action reimagining of the popular animated series!

Tomorrow, Feb 23

‘Mea Culpa’ (film)

A criminal defence lawyer takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, but when burning desire takes hold, things get hot – and dangerous.

Tyler Perry directs this legal thriller starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes and Sean Sagar.

Saturday, Feb 24

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, season 6 (series)

The drivers, managers and team owners in Formula 1 live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track. This docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world’s greatest racing competitions.

‘The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards’ (awards special)

The biggest names in Hollywood light up the red carpet and stage in this live-broadcast special, which honours the best achievements in film and television last year.

Wednesday, Feb 28

‘American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders’ (documentary)

When journalist Danny Casolaro pursued the political conspiracy of the century, he was found dead in a West Virginia hotel bathtub under mysterious circumstances.

His friends and family were left to finish investigating what he called the “Octopus”: the hidden story connecting stolen government spy software, the birth of the digital surveillance state, unregulated weapons testing, a string of unsolved murders, and a tiny California tribe’s landmark supreme court victory that created modern Native American casinos.

‘Code 8 Part II’ (film)

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop.

“Arrowverse” siblings Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.