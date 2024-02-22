Today, Feb 22
- ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (series)
Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A young boy known as the Avatar must now master the four elemental powers to save a world at war and fight a ruthless enemy bent on stopping him.
Don’t miss this live-action reimagining of the popular animated series!
Tomorrow, Feb 23
- ‘Mea Culpa’ (film)
A criminal defence lawyer takes on the case of a seductive artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, but when burning desire takes hold, things get hot – and dangerous.
Tyler Perry directs this legal thriller starring Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes and Sean Sagar.
Saturday, Feb 24
- ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, season 6 (series)
The drivers, managers and team owners in Formula 1 live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track. This docuseries gives viewers exclusive, intimate access to the people in one of the world’s greatest racing competitions.
- ‘The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards’ (awards special)
The biggest names in Hollywood light up the red carpet and stage in this live-broadcast special, which honours the best achievements in film and television last year.
Wednesday, Feb 28
- ‘American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders’ (documentary)
When journalist Danny Casolaro pursued the political conspiracy of the century, he was found dead in a West Virginia hotel bathtub under mysterious circumstances.
His friends and family were left to finish investigating what he called the “Octopus”: the hidden story connecting stolen government spy software, the birth of the digital surveillance state, unregulated weapons testing, a string of unsolved murders, and a tiny California tribe’s landmark supreme court victory that created modern Native American casinos.
- ‘Code 8 Part II’ (film)
In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop.
“Arrowverse” siblings Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.