The Jaya Mata Malaysia Knife Gallery (Jonker Walk) hosts a treasure trove of information to keep adults and children entertained.

MELAKA: Can you imagine a world without knives? It is admittedly a tool most people take for granted – yet, without it, life would be miserable.

A visit to the Jaya Mata Malaysia Knife Gallery (Jonker Walk) in Melaka will show you just how much this everyday tool has become indispensable in everyone’s lives.

The gallery is housed on the first floor of a quaint traditional shophouse. Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, Tan Thean Lee, 61, the gallery’s founder, shared that the shophouse is over a century old – if only these walls could talk!

Despite its name, the gallery gives insights into other weapons such as swords and the Malay “keris.”

Tan revealed that he took over a decade to conduct research for the gallery. The journey took him all over the world to places such as Switzerland, Japan, Taiwan and China – resulting in a delightful treasure trove of information for all ages. Here are some of the highlights.

Children will have a time of their lives in the interactive section of the gallery, particularly an interactive book bursting with information on the different types of weapons and their origins.

Every time a page is flipped, its contents are projected onto a large screen with a world map showing the weapon’s country of origin. It’s a great way for kids to brush-up on their geography as well.

Then there’s the blacksmith workshop which includes a display on knife-making, and the various tools used in the process.

These include an anvil, hammers and even a manual bellows, the latter used to provide additional air to the fire, to make the forge hotter. Children (and perhaps parents) will definitely have a tickle exploring these tools!

If you’re a fan of history, you’ll enjoy diving deep to learn more about weapons from all over the world.

For example, have you ever heard of the “khopesh”? This is an Egyptian sickle-shaped sword, believed to have been invented in 2000 BC by the Mesopotamian people. It was later brought to the Nile River Basin during the 17th century BC.

Or how about the “khanda”? Considered one of the earliest swords used in India, its blade is said to have a saw-tooth pattern, making it ideal for slashing a person. Oh, how gory!

Closer to home, one section of the gallery is dedicated to the keris, the classic dagger of the Malay world. Here, one can learn more about the intricate keris-making process which includes forging different types of metal to make the blade and carve the sheath.

For younger folks who love visually documenting everything they do, the gallery has many Instagrammable spots. These include a “selfie corner” by a sword – a perfect place to unleash the warrior in you (albeit temporarily for a photo).

To show how knives play a role in people’s daily lives, there is a replica of a traditional barber shop as well as that of a rubber plantation – more photo-taking opportunities for you here.

All in all, the gallery is an insightful source of information about weapons and their history as well as an enjoyable place to visit for both young and old.

And with it being “Visit Melaka Year 2024”, there’s no better time than now to make a trip to this historically rich state.

Jaya Mata Malaysia Knife Gallery (Jonker Walk)

104 & 106, Jalan Tokong

75200 Melaka

Opening hours:

10am–7pm (Monday–Thursday)

10am–10pm (Friday–Sunday)

Contact: 06-281 0002

Ticket prices:

Adults: RM15

7-18 years old: RM10

Senior citizen (60 years and above): RM10

(Free admission for children below 7)

Follow Jaya Mata Malaysia Knife Gallery (Jonker Walk) on Facebook and Instagram.