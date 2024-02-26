Paramount biopic takes in an estimated US$13.5 million at the box office.

LOS ANGELES: Paramount biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” led the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated US$13.5 million, as “Love” prevailed over films about demons and angels.

The global take for the film, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae singer, has now surpassed US$120 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday, showing exceptional strength for a music biopic.

Sony and Crunchyroll’s latest in the “Demon Slayer” manga series, “Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training,” placed second for the weekend, earning an estimated US$11.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

“Reviews are again strong,” noted analyst David A. Gross, “and the film is already doing excellent business in Japan and Korea.”

In third was Lionsgate’s new inspirational drama “Ordinary Angels,” at $6.5 million. Hilary Swank stars in the fact-based story of a Kentucky hairdresser who rallies her town to help a widower with a gravely ill young daughter.

The film “pulls your heartstrings with the expertise of Jascha Heifetz,” said Hollywood Reporter, and critics’ reviews and audience scores have been “excellent,” according to Gross.

Sony/Marvel superhero thriller “Madame Web” dropped two spots from last weekend to place fourth, with ticket sales of $6 million. The film has managed to spin only a 13% positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Dakota Johnson stars.

And in fifth place, down one spot, was Universal’s family-friendly animation “Migration,” at US$3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: