It’s essential to discuss and establish with your partner the place both of you are prepared to give to the animals in your lives.

Choosing and taking home a pet is not a decision to be taken lightly, especially for those who are in a relationship. Dogs, cats and other pets require a lot of attention – and sometimes this can become a bone of contention with your other half.

A third of furparents questioned in a recent US survey say they sometimes feel their pet receives more love and attention than they do. But many respondents don’t mind if their partner takes good care of their cat or dog: only 5% feel they are competing with their pet for their other half’s undivided attention.

Generally, humans do not see their pet as a rival or a nuisance. Just 6% of those surveyed said their little companion prevents them from taking time for themselves, or sharing intimate or alone time with their partner.

And that’s good news, given the extent to which pets can potentially disrupt a couple’s relationship. Cohabiting with an animal requires adjustments, especially when the animal was living with one half of the couple prior to them getting together.

The responsibilities involved in caring for a cat or dog can become a source of conflict within a relationship. One of the partners, for example, may be reluctant to take on tasks such as emptying the cat’s litter box or taking the dog out to do its business.

In the long run, this can become a source of tension, or even a reason for breaking up in the most extreme cases. According to a 2022 Ifop survey, one in 10 French people ended a relationship because their partner didn’t take enough care of their pet.

It’s, therefore, essential to discuss the matter and establish with your partner the place that they are prepared to give to the pet(s) in their lives, before taking the plunge and adopting or buying one. This will avoid many misunderstandings and disagreements.

But don’t worry: getting a dog or cat doesn’t have to mean the end of your love life. If you’re single, it could even give your love life a real boost: numerous surveys show that dogs and cats make their owners much more attractive to other singles.