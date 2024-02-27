The oil and gas company donates RM376,000, benefitting over 500 students in Sabah and Sarawak.

BINTULU: PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) Malaysia aims to empower the lives of over 500 students from diverse communities in Sabah and Sarawak through its latest corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

The oil and gas company collaborated with the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) to donate RM376,000 and organise several sustainable initiatives that benefitted 17 schools in Bintulu and Kuching in Sarawak, as well as Papar, Beaufort and Ranau in Sabah.

The contribution, which was made to MRA’s “We Care Sarawak” and “We Care Sabah” programmes, proved PTTEP’s commitment to its CSR pillars — basic needs, education and environment.

A bulk of the donation was channelled towards school resources such as back-to-school supplies, care kits, food supplies and facilities.

The remainder was directed to education, environment and community empowerment initiatives, in partnership with government agencies.

PTTEP head of Malaysia Sarawak Asset Denkey Thatchaichawalit said: “PTTEP has extended its CSR engagement this year by partnering, through MRA, with more government agencies in Sarawak and Sabah, including the Papar District Health Department, Beaufort District Health Office and, Bintulu as well as Tatau Fire and Rescue Stations.

“With their support and resources, we were able to go beyond traditional donations and provide environmental stewardship, fire prevention and emergency response, health talks as well as career exploration initiatives.”

In alignment with the company’s safety, security, health and environment (SSHE) initiative, children from two schools in Sarawak took part in a fire prevention and emergency response demonstration conducted by fire and rescue stations from Bintulu and Tatau.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, students from two schools attended health talks on personal and dental hygiene, conducted by representatives from the Sabah State Health Department.

Students and volunteers from PTTEP also participated in a tree-planting initiative, called PTTEP Mini Garden, complete with various types of fruit trees and a mini herb garden in five schools in Sabah.

PTTEP and MRA volunteers also participated in gotong-royong activities in six schools to help create a cleaner and more conducive learning environment.

They also organised a career talk, sharing valuable insights on career opportunities and advice on preparing for the transition into the workforce.

“We are proud to work with MRA because they share our vision and commitment to foster education, community well-being, and environmental consciousness. By joining hands, we are able to contribute in a more meaningful manner to deserving communities,” said Denkey.

