KUALA LUMPUR: If you’re a fan of Middle Eastern food, you’re likely familiar with dishes like mandi, kabsa and maqluba. They come in many regional variations, but perhaps the most ubiquitous in KL are the Yemeni and Syrian versions.

Less well known is the Palestinian take on these dishes but there’s a stall in AU3 Keramat that serves them.

Palestinian chef Mohamed Salleh Ismail Aldahouk, 46, has been serving Malaysians curious about the cuisine almost every day since his eatery, Gerai Nasi Arab Palestine, was featured in a viral video three weeks ago.

He told FMT Lifestyle he hadn’t asked for the news coverage. “But, God be praised, a Chinese person came over and said he wanted to take pictures of the food we were serving. I said ‘okay’ and the next day, so many people came here.”

Educated at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Mohamed was born and raised in Gaza but has been in Malaysia for the better part of 13 years.

Speaking entirely in Malay, his fondness for Malaysia showed as he shared stories from his war-torn country.

“After I completed my studies, I went home to Gaza and stayed there for a while, but it was always at war. Every year, there was an issue in Palestine.

“I wanted to find an opportunity to be somewhere safe and stable. I came here because Palestinians were allowed to enter Malaysia easily with no need for visas. You just have to buy a flight ticket.”

Mohamed, who serves customers with a big smile and a pronounced gait, first lived in Kuala Lumpur and then spent some years in Kuala Perlis, where he met his wife, before he moved back south.

About a year ago, they started the eatery on the main road of AU3 Keramat.

Before his stall went viral, his menu was rather humble. “I was selling chicken, beef and lamb mandi rice, and chicken and beef shawarma.

“After going viral, I’ve decided to introduce a menu with the typical Arab staples. Everything from kabsa, mandi, maqluba, fattoush, as well as lamb shank will be included, God willing.”

Aside from incorporating more curry into his menu to suit local tastes, little is sacrificed in bringing his recipes from Gaza to KL.

“The spices are all available in Malaysia, but how I mix them makes it my own recipe,” he said.

“I learnt my recipes from my mother. She would explain to me how dishes were made. Later on, I learnt a lot more about cooking from my friends.

“When I first came to Malaysia, I worked with a chef in Kota Damansara. He taught me how to cook for large crowds.”

Mohamed spoke a little about the war currently raging in his homeland.

“It is hard to connect calls to Palestine,” he said. “If you want to call your family, it’s a bit tough. Their electricity, water supply and internet have all been compromised.”

When asked about his hopes for the future, there was something akin to bewilderment on his face, but he said: “God helped me to get here and stood by me.

“Everyone who patronises my stall, I ask that you are patient with me. Over time, God willing, I want to improve my service to be faster and better for all my patrons.”

Gerai Nasi Arab Palestine

41, Jalan AU3/1, Au3 Keramat,

54200 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11am-11pm (closed on Mondays)