Enjoy free screenings at two GSC locations in the Klang Valley and one in Penang from today until March 10.

KUALA LUMPUR: Movies from the Middle East are far and few between in local cinemas, but expect this to change from today until March 10.

After a five-year hiatus, the Iran Film Festival returns to Malaysia with three GSC locations playing host, granting cinephiles the chance to experience movies from the republic for free.

The festival kicks off today at GSC Mid Valley in KL and GSC IOI City Mall in Putrajaya until March 3, before moving north to GSC Gurney Plaza in George Town until March 10.

During the launch on Tuesday, Iranian cultural counsellor to Malaysia Habib Reza Arzani said he considers the festival an important way for people to explore Iranian culture.

“These films offer a window into the heart and soul of Iran, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation,” he said in his speech, adding that he believes Malaysians can learn much from their Iranian counterparts.

“We aim to emulate Iran’s achievements and elevate Malaysian cinema to new heights of recognition and influence.”

Altogether, six films will be screened during the festival: “Henas”, “The Painting Pool”, “Track 143”, “Today”, “No Prior Appointment”, and “Bodyguard”.

During the launch, Hossein Darabi’s thriller “Henas” was picked to whet cinemagoers’ appetites.

The 2022 film, which is based on a true story, follows an Iranian nuclear scientist and his family as they come under threat for his involvement in a top-secret programme.

Iranian star Merila Zarei plays Shohreh Pirani, wife of scientist Dariush Rezainejad (Behrouz Shoeibi). Despite being happily married for nearly a decade, their relationship is tested when she learns he has been keeping secrets from her.

With two of his colleagues having been assassinated by foreign agents, Shohreh suspects her husband is being targeted for his work on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Thus begins a battle of wills between Shohreh, who wants Dariush to quit his job, and Dariush, who believes his work is for the greater good.

“Heran” was made with the blessing of the real-life Shohreh, after her physicist husband was gunned down by suspected Israeli Mossad agents in July 2011.

Given how rare it is to get perspectives from that part of the world, “Henas” is a sobering watch that nevertheless allows Malaysians to see the world through an Iranian lens.

While slow and melodramatic at points, it remains an interesting and, at times, touching tribute to a victim of powers beyond his control.

Actor Behrouz effectively portrays the targeted scientist as a well-meaning individual with very human flaws, while Merila similarly puts in a strong performance as a woman who fears for her family’s safety.

Overall, if you are looking for films that will have you leaving the cinema deep in thought, don’t miss “Henas” and other Iranian offerings in the coming days.

For more information on the Iran Film Festival, including the full lineup of events, click here.