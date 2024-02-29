Recent study finds probiotics in cultured milk drinks like Vitagen contribute to a 47% uplift in serotonin, a mood-regulating chemical.

PETALING JAYA: Mental health issues are becoming more prevalent among Malaysians.

In 2019, the health ministry reported that 2.3% of adults and 9.5% of children aged 10-15 experienced mental health problems. The numbers are expected to rise.

Ongoing efforts, such as mental health helplines, aim to address the situation and help Malaysians cope.

A nutritious diet is also crucial for ensuring mental wellbeing. In fact, your brain health is closely connected to your digestive system.

Vitagen, Malaysia’s leading cultured milk brand, revealed insights from a clinical study titled “Influence of Lactobacillus-containing cultured milk drink ameliorates depression in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)”, conducted by the GUT research group from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s faculty of medicine.

Led by professor Norfilza Mohd Mokhtar and professor Dr Raja Affendi Raja Ali, the study found that consuming cultured milk drinks with probiotics had a positive impact on mental wellbeing and gut health.

Specifically, probiotic strains Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus paracasei, found in Vitagen, were beneficial in boosting mood and helping individuals suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

The clinical study showed that consuming Vitagen resulted in a 7.1% increase in life satisfaction scores among participants with IBS. The beverage also had a substantial impact on mental health, reducing depression scores by almost 42% and contributing to a 47% uplift in serotonin levels.

This is consistent with findings that modulating gut bacteria through psycho-biotics is a potential avenue to manage depression. Notably, 95% of serotonin, a mood-regulating chemical, is produced by gut bacteria, and 70% of the immune system is located within the gut.

In terms of managing digestive health and alleviating challenges associated with IBS, participants who consumed Vitagen recorded a significant 42.1% decrease in symptoms such as severity, bowel habits and abdominal pain.

Established in 1977, Vitagen is known for its delectable taste and clinically proven probiotic strains.

It not only improves digestive health, but also bolsters the immune system and plays a pivotal role in regulating mood and relieving stress.

According to general manager of Vitagen, Poh Eng Lip, the results of this recent clinical study set a new standard for Vitagen as a leading cultured milk brand in Malaysia.

“We look forward to further findings that deepen our understanding of the critical role of the gut in overall wellbeing,” he said.

Visit their website to discover more about Vitagen and learn about gut health today. Healthy gut, happy you!

This article originally appeared in Buletin TV3, with rights to be republished on Free Malaysia Today.