As we welcome a new month, delve into the Paris criminal underworld in ‘Furies’, and join director Guy Ritchie in his posh, perilous new series ‘The Gentlemen’.

Tomorrow, March 1

‘Furies’ (series)

Seeking to avenge her father’s death, a young woman becomes entangled in the web of the Fury, peacekeeper of the Paris criminal underworld.

‘My Name Is Loh Kiwan’ (film)

After defecting from North Korea, Loh Kiwan struggles to obtain refugee status in Belgium, where he encounters a dejected woman who has lost all hope.

‘Somebody Feed Phil’, season 7 (series)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues his goodwill eating tour of the world.

‘Spaceman’ (film)

Six months into a solo mission, a lonely astronaut confronts the cracks in his marriage with help from a mysterious creature he discovers on his ship. Adam Sandler stars in this sci-fi drama that debuted last month at the International Berlin Film Festival.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (film)

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker balances his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens with his superhero alter-ego, and finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Also premiering today: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

‘The Creators: Chefs Uncut’, season 1 (series)

Go on a visually stunning journey into the lives and stories of six of Asia’s best chefs. This docuseries highlights the creativity, passion, and dedication that goes into their art in a challenging, even gruelling, industry.

Monday, March 4

‘Hot Wheels: Let’s Race’ (series)

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers in a series of gruelling challenges. A series for kids and the young at heart.

Wednesday, March 6

‘The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping’ (documentary)

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled youth programme.

Thursday, March 7

‘The Gentlemen’ (series)

“The White Lotus” star Theo James plays the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, estranged son of an English aristocrat. When he inherits the family estate, he discovers it’s home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.

Director Guy Ritchie (“The Covenant”) makes a rare TV turn with this eight-part gangster romp.