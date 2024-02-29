With the emergence of US rivals Gemini and Claude, as well as France’s Le Chat, the competition has never been stronger.

From answering practical or topical questions to analysing PDFs, translating text, or even writing songs – these tasks and more are now within everyone’s reach, thanks to ChatGPT.

Indeed, for over a year now, ChatGPT has been the go-to when it comes to content-generating artificial intelligence chatbots. However, given that the most advanced features are only available in its paid version, some may opt to turn to free solutions.

There’s Gemini, formerly known as Bard, a free generative and multimodal AI service from Google. Like ChatGPT, it can analyse and generate different types of content.

Fast and relatively reliable, Gemini appears to be a truly serious competitor to ChatGPT, even if it offers fewer features than its rival.

Another widely recognised model, Claude, stands out for its field of expertise, as it was designed specifically to address technical and scientific requests. Its model has thus been fed with a huge number of research studies.

Much less popular than ChatGPT or Gemini, Claude nevertheless excels in its field and offers both free and paid tiers.

The latest rival, capable of competing with market leaders, hails from France. The Mistral AI startup recently released Le Chat, a tool offering performance that has little to envy its US counterparts.

Still, it doesn’t (yet) source information directly from the internet to access up-to-date content. As a result, its answers can sometimes be wrong on topical subjects.

All in all, ChatGPT remains the undisputed benchmark, but if you don’t wish to pay for an AI-powered conversational agent, give these alternatives a try.