From musicians and athletes to surgeons and technicians, this innovation – still in development – could be applied in a wide range of fields.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new smart glove that enables the wearer to acquire new, technical and precise physical skills.

The smart glove is equipped with sensors that detect hand and finger movements with great precision. This data is then transmitted to an algorithm, which analyses it and provides real-time feedback to the user.

This feedback can take a variety of forms, such as sound signals or visual displays, or even vibrations via haptic feedback. This enables the user to learn new physical gestures and master new skills, such as playing the piano, or operating a robot or machine remotely.

The glove has already been tested on volunteers, who were able to acquire new skills more quickly and accurately than after conventional training.

According to the researchers, the glove could be used in a range of fields to teach new skills to musicians and sportspeople, as well as surgeons and technicians specialising in complex manual tasks.

The idea is to make the glove customisable to suit individual needs and ensure precision.

“Currently, the interface can only assist with simple motions like pressing a key or gripping an object. In the future, the system could incorporate more user data, and fabricate more conformal and tight wearables to better account for how hand movements impact haptic perceptions,” MIT said in a news release.

Still in the development phase, this technology was the subject of a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.