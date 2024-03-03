Be sure to enjoy the delicious and affordable Ramadan spread rolled out at Santai, Kuala Lumpur from March 14-April 7.

KUALA LUMPUR: With the start of Ramadan just around the corner, the Santai Pool Bar and Lounge has already curated a spread that is as tasty as it is affordable for your Buka Puasa meal.

Located within the award-winning RuMa Hotel and Residences, this restaurant offers patrons an awe-inspiring view of the city as well. But what can one expect for the Ramadan spread this year?

Not only are there classic Hari Raya dishes on the table, there are also rare seasonal treats oft-found only in kitchens of rural homes as well as dishes from foreign lands that Malaysians have grown to love.

Themed “Citarasa Warna-Warni”, Chef de cuisine Mohammad Rizuwan will also be on hand to cook up a classic delicacy from his native Negeri Sembilan.

His masak lemak daging salai is sensational, with morsels of succulent beef infused with flavour from the six-hour smoking process it undergoes.

Just as worthy of attention is siakap kukus limau manga muda, a family recipe of steamed sea bass made with citrus fruits sourced from his own mother’s farm!

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, hotel manager Daniyal Ng said: “During the holy month of Ramadan, the act of sharing food takes on a deeper significance, fostering connections and nurturing the spirit of compassion.”

Ng extended an invitation to all Malaysians to come and savour the food at Santai, while celebrating rich Malay cuisine.

With this in mind, dig into the various crowd-pleasers at the buffet – there’s something for everyone.

Seafood lovers are in for a great treat, especially at the Stall Bakar Pak Wan where red snapper and stingray are grilled on the spot for your dining pleasure.

There is also otak-otak, a type of fish cake made of ground fish mixed with spices and wrapped in leaf parcels, as well as grilled tiger prawns best enjoyed with tamarind water and a dash of percik sauce.

Prefer a lighter meal? Make a stop at the kerabu corner, where all manner of kerabu awaits your palate.

For folks not acquainted with this Malay salad, you might be astounded by just how many variants there are, from vegetarian options like the crunchy kerabu pucuk paku to the savoury kerabu perut lembu made from tripe.

The kerabu corner also shares a spot with the ulam-ulaman section, where one can enjoy fresh uncooked vegetables for a healthier meal.

No Ramadan meal is quite complete with classic treats like satay, lemang, rendang, and serunding, so you’ll be pleased to know that every one of these mouth-watering dishes are available here.

Before you call it a night, why not treat yourself to dessert? There are traditional Ramadan goodies like kuih-muih and biscuits as well as cendol agar-agar and kuih kole kacang.

Available from March 14-April 7, this Ramadan buffet is priced at RM218 for adults and RM109 for children. To enjoy a 20% discount, make your reservations before March 20.

SANTAI Pool Bar and Lounge

Level 6, The RuMa Hotel and Residences

7, Jalan Kia Peng

50450 Kuala Lumpur

For reservations and inquiries, WhatsApp or call +603 2778 0614.