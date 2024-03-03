The streaming giant has seen success in its English-language series ‘One Day’, ‘Fool Me Once’ and ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’.

“One Day” , “Fool Me Once”, and “My Life with the Walter Boys”: these new shows have made a name for themselves on Netflix as some of the biggest hits of early 2024.

In addition to being among the top 10 most-watched English-language shows on the platform, they share another thing in common – all three are adapted from novels, a trend that clearly benefits the streaming giant.

According to Forbes, of the 33 shows that have made it into the streamer’s weekly top 10 most-watched list so far this year, 10 are adaptations of pre-existing works, whether books or video games. Of these, eight were produced by Netflix and, of the 33 shows, 25 are credited as Netflix originals.

In total, these 10 adaptations were watched for 923 million hours during their 24-week presence in the ranking.

Among the year’s biggest hits, two shows stand out in particular. According to Nielsen, the adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel “Fool Me Once” was the most-watched series in January across the United States.

This marks the first time an original series has taken the top spot among the most-watched programmes in seven months, racking up a total of 6.5 billion viewing minutes.

This is not the first time thriller king Coben has had works adapted by Netflix: in fact, the platform has set up a “The Harlan Coben Collection” tab dedicated to the writer’s adaptations, featuring eight miniseries including “Safe”, “The Stranger”, and “The Innocent”.

Meanwhile, “One Day,” released on Feb 8, went straight into the top three of the 10 most-watched shows on the platform in the week of its release. According to Netflix data, the drama racked up 101.5 million viewing hours in its first 11 days of release.

The British novel by David Nicholls in 2009 had previously been adapted for the big screen in 2011, with a movie starring Anne Hathaway.

Finally, the other big hit of early 2024 is “My Life with the Walter Boys”, a series that premiered in early December. The 10-episode first season remained in the top 10 most-watched shows for the first four weeks of the year.

According to Forbes, the miniseries, based on a story first published on Wattpad, has racked up 83.9 million viewing hours since the start of this year.