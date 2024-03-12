Dimitri Bordon preparing his winning version of ‘pain au chocolat’, which includes a dash of Sichuan pepper. (AFP pic)

PARIS: A French baker has won the Chocolate Croissant World Cup, wowing judges with his windmill-shaped variation of the pastry with a dash of Chinese pepper and a citrus glaze.

What US coffee houses market as a “chocolate croissant” is called a “pain au chocolat” in most of France, except in the southwest where bakery customers proudly order a “chocolatine”.

On Sunday, Dimitri Bordon, 29, won the “Pain au Chocolat/Chocolatine World Cup” in the southwestern city of Toulouse for his renditions of the butter-rich morning pastry laced with chocolate.

He was one of 20 candidates representing 12 countries including France, Vietnam, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast.

Each baker had to make 24 pastries – 12 traditional golden buns, and the other half their own version with a twist

A jury of 18 food and beverage professionals judged the entries for quality of puff pastry, taste, texture and cooking time.

“It’s a huge honour – especially when you see the other candidates,” Bordon said after being announced the winner.

His winning variation was a vertical pastry made to look like a windmill, imbued with a dash of tingling Sichuan pepper and covered in a tangy citrus glaze of mandarin, bitter orange and yuzu.

Others were equally as creative: Vietnam contender Thuy Vien, 35, made a flower-shaped pastry, using bright pink dragon fruit and calamansi for trimmings.

Guy Orsini, 29, from Corsica, crafted a bowtie filled with chocolate-hazelnut paste and candied clementine cream inspired by the fruit of his youth.

Paris, of course, is renowned for its culinary offerings, including competitions. Last May, a Paris baker of Sri Lankan origin said he “cried” when he heard he had won best baguette in the French capital.

Tharshan Selvarajah’s baguette was deemed the best among 175 anonymous contenders.