Nicole Scherzinger stars as Norma Desmond in the new production of ‘Sunset Boulevard’, which received 11 nominations. (Marc Brenner / Really Useful Theatre pic)

LONDON: Musical “Sunset Boulevard” and play “Dear England” led nominations for the Olivier Awards today, with a spate of famous names from film and television including Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes and Sarah Snook also receiving nods at London’s top theatre honours.

The new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including all of the “acting in a musical” categories, as well as for best musical revival.

Soccer play “Dear England” received nine nominations, including a best-actor nod for Fiennes for his portrayal of England manager Gareth Southgate. Fiennes’ co-star Gina McKee was also nominated for best actress in a supporting role.

The contenders for best actress include “Succession” star Snook for “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, Sophie Okonedo for “Medea”, Laura Donnelly for “The Hills of California”, Sheridan Smith for “Shirley Valentine”, and Parker for “Plaza Suite”, in which she stars opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick.

It is the first time “Sex and the City” star Parker and Snook have been nominated at the awards, which are named after the famed British actor Laurence Olivier.

Fiennes’ fellow contenders for best actor include other well-known names – Andrew Scott for “Vanya”, James Norton for “A Little Life”, Mark Gatiss for “The Motive and the Cue”, and David Tennant for “Macbeth”.

A stage play based on hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things” got five nods, including in the best director category for Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

Called “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”, the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the Netflix TV show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

This year’s Olivier Awards will take place on April 14 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.