The patch can convert movements of larynx muscles into electrical signals, which are translated into speech by AI. (Envato Elements pic)

PARIS: A new adhesive patch could one day help people with voice disorders speak again, by using artificial intelligence to read the movements of their throat muscles and turn them into speech, researchers said on Tuesday.

The small, stretchy patch is powered solely by the muscle movements, the US-based researchers revealed in a study in Nature Communications.

Attached to the skin, the patch converts the movements of the larynx muscles into electrical signals, which are in turn translated into speech by a machine learning algorithm, a form of AI.

Then a speaker plays the sentences the person intended to say aloud – although the prototype can currently only relay certain pre-recorded phrases.

Crucially, the patch works without needing to pick up on the vibrations of a person’s vocal cords, meaning it would help restore the speech of people with damaged vocal cords, lead study author Ziyuan Che of the University of California, Los Angeles told AFP.

Nearly a third of people suffer at least one voice disorder in their lifetime, according to the study.

Existing treatments for serious voice problems, such as handheld devices like an electrolarynx, can be “inconvenient, uncomfortable, or invasive”, the researchers said.

95% accuracy

The waterproof patch is roughly the size of a large coin and weighs just 7g. Che compared its texture to that of a rubber glove.

To test the device, eight volunteers without voice disorders were asked to both speak and whisper five sentences including “Merry Christmas”, “I love you” or “I don’t trust you”.

They read out the phrases while standing, walking and running, to show the patch worked while on the move. The device accurately predicted what the volunteers were saying about 95% of the time, according to the study.

Some words that move throat muscles in a similar manner – such as the word “make” and the name “Mark” – could be difficult for the patch to tell apart, Che noted.

“But those two words usually appear in a long sentence like ‘I am going to make dinner’, or ‘how are you doing Mark?’,” Che added. This allows the device – which translates sentences, not just words – to pick up context.

Che cautioned that the prototype was still years away from potentially being available to patients. And all the sentences that can currently be played by the device have to be pre-recorded, which “would limit the application of our device”, Che acknowledged.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

But he believed that more advanced algorithms would allow the patch to translate larynx muscle movements “without the need of pre-recording the voice signals”.