Working people are increasingly reluctant to take on a role that doesn’t give them total satisfaction, but they don’t always have the courage to resign. It’s something they often come to regret, according to a recent survey.

Close to 60% of the 1,000 workers surveyed by the Resume Now platform say they regret not having left a job quickly enough when it wasn’t a good fit. Conversely, only 38% of those surveyed said they actually regretted quitting their job.

These figures suggest that working people have a hard time with professional inertia – they would have liked to take risks and seize opportunities, rather than remain in their comfort zone.

Yet, regrets are an integral part of many a career path. The most-cited reason concerns remuneration: six in 10 employees regret not asking for a pay increase.

Next comes not prioritising work-life balance (59%), followed by staying too long in an unfulfilling job (58%).

Some of the regrets concern aspirations: one in two respondents would choose a different career if they could, while 49% wish they had studied for an advanced degree.

Generally, millennials and Gen X-ers are more likely to have career regrets than baby boomers and those of Gen Z. This is because, by virtue of their age, the latter two groups have enough experience to have formed a clear idea of what to expect out of corporate life.

In detail, 70% of millennials and 69% of Gen-Xers surveyed experienced the most regrets overall.

While the desire to have a satisfying job is a good thing, perhaps employees need to make peace with the very idea of regret. After all, the “if onlys” and “I should haves” allow you to take a step back and learn certain lessons.

This form of introspection can be beneficial on a professional level, as long as you’re not too hard on yourself.

Resume Now’s study breaks down the top regrets, along with the percentage of participants who admitted to them, as follows:

Not asking for a pay increase – 60%

Not prioritising work-life balance – 59%

Staying at a job too long – 58%

Not negotiating salary – 58%

Not getting a college degree – 53%

Not speaking up during a meeting – 53%

Not asking for a promotion – 51%

Not being in one’s chosen career – 50%

Not getting an advanced degree – 49%

Being a remote worker – 46%

Not making a full career change – 44%

Only about a third (34%) say they do not have any career-related regrets.