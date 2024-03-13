‘We Can Do It’ features the works of 13 women artists, including this painting by Tulika Prakash. (ArtVoice Gallery pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Looking for a meaningful way to honour the women in your life? The “We Can Do It” exhibition, held in conjunction with International Women’s Day on March 8, offers an unmissable opportunity to hear the narratives of 13 female artists firsthand.

From the bold strokes of abstract paintings to the intricate details of sculptures, each of the featured works at Artvoice Gallery in Sentul here vibrantly captures the essence of womanhood.

Speaking with FMT Lifestyle, curator Stephen Menon explained: “The title echoes the iconic phrase by Rosie the Riveter, symbolising empowerment and the belief that women can achieve anything they set their minds to.”

An acclaimed artist himself, the 51-year-old added: “What makes these women’s artwork stand out is its authenticity, vulnerability, and ability to resonate with a diverse audience.”

Rekha Menon’s work “Ray” centres around her personal experience of solitude during the movement control order in 2020.

“Being alone is something I have always embraced,” she shared. “It resonates with what Paulo Coelho and Pablo Picasso, respectively, said: ‘If you are never alone, you cannot know yourself’, and ‘without great solitude no serious work is possible’.

“Somehow, I found freedom when I began to embrace the art of being alone.”

‘Ray’ by Rekha Menon conveys a woman’s experience of solitude. (Rekha Menon pic)

This KL-based contemporary mixed-media artist has shown her work on international platforms across Asia and Europe, earning awards from the likes of the International Watercolour Society during its 2018 Biennale.

Her paintings incorporate dynamic use of colour and intricate patterns. “At the heart of my art is an exploration of the human condition and the unseen landscapes of our minds,” she noted.

For Menon, this exhibition is an honour and a responsibility: “The significance of an all-women exhibition, especially in today’s social and cultural climate, cannot be overstated. It’s a celebration of our achievements, struggles, and the nuanced beauty of our existence.”

Fellow artist Sharini Yogi draws inspiration from abstract expressionism characterised by vivid hues and bold strokes.

Reflecting on how her identity as a woman influences her creativity, the 48-year old shared: “Drawing from my experiences as a mother, daughter, wife, sister and friend, I infuse my art with a multifaceted perspective of womanhood.

“These relationships shape my worldview, fuelling my commitment to challenge stereotypes and elevate the voices of women.”

Sharini Yogi, a mother of three, employs bold strokes in her artworks. (Sharini Yogi pic)

Transitioning from commercial to fine art six years ago under the guidance of her mentor Menon, Yogi presents her latest piece, “Maitri”, from her “HOLI” series. The artwork features splashes and swirls of various colours, representing the layered spirit of a woman.

Yogi successfully completed her first solo exhibition in 2022 and is currently preparing for her second solo showing slated for this year.

Elsewhere, multidisciplinary visual artist and illustrator Tamaka offers a different perspective: “I want my art to be known as painted by an artist, not by a woman artist. Art carries no gender and I intend to blur this perception.”

With her piece titled “Marigold”, Tamaka pays tribute to the balancing act of women’s lives. “This piece mirrors the way marigolds brighten households with their vivid hues, symbolising unity and maintaining the integrity of family life.”

A piece that took several days to develop, “I used a blend of ochre, umber, purple, black, white, and a touch of primary red to represent my thoughts on the complexities women face in their daily lives”.

‘Marigold’ is a piece of abstract art that captures the balancing act that goes on in a woman’s life. (Tamaka pic)

Other featured artists in “We Can Do It” are Poojitha Menon, Tulika Prakash, Roovaa Lijuan, Moly, Lalitha Pillay, Xiandra Alanza, Ambika Chadha, Flora, Thineswari G, and Reena Kochar.

Menon, who is also the founder of Artvoice Gallery, shared some final thoughts, expressing hope that the exhibition not only empowers and sparks meaningful conversations but also fosters a greater appreciation for women artists.

“If there is one message I would like visitors to take with them when they leave, it would be that of solidarity and empowerment,” he said.

“I hope viewers go home feeling inspired to embrace their own potential, advocate for gender equality, and support the continued advancement of women in the arts and beyond.”

‘We Can Do It’

Where:

Artvoice Gallery,

28, Jalan Kovil Hilir,

Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

When:

Until Monday, March 18

Entry is free but booking is required. For appointments, kindly contact Stephen Menon at 016-932 2877.

